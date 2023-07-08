^

Group wants SMNI axed from 'all digital TV boxes, social media platforms'

James Relativo - Philstar.com
July 8, 2023 | 1:56pm
Litrato ni Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy at ng SMNI News
Released / Sonshine Media

MANILA, Philippines — Kabataan party-list has welcomed YouTube's move to terminate Sonshine Media Network International News's online channel, urging all digital TV services and social media platforms to follow suit amid sex trafficking charges being faced by SMNI's honorary chairperson Apollo Quiboloy.

Google — the video sharing platform's parent company — confirmed with Philstar.com that it terminated the YouTube channels of SMNI News, KOJC and "Laban Kasama ang Bayan" in compliance with appplicable US sanctions and laws under its terms of service. 

"Hopefully, this brainwashing fake news outlet is removed from all social media platforms," said Kabataan party-list Executive Vice President Renee Louise Co in a statement Saturday.

"Lason ang content nila. Kung di mo suportado ang lahat ng ginagawa ng gobyerno, terorista ka na. Nakakabobo naman to. Sana ay tanggalin na rin sila sa mga digital TV boxes."

Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Quiboloy is currently wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation along with two others for a labor trafficking scheme, which ultimately led to sanctions over “serious human rights abuse” in connection with allegations that he raped and abused members of his religious group.

Hosts from SMNI News have been called out on social media for red-taggin legal activists, journalists from Philstar.com and other media outlets and for prolifirating disinformation.

Civil society groups have earlier called on the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas to investigatethe nework for allegedly violating the Broadcast Code of the Philippines through personal attacks and red-tagging of groups and individuals. 

"The only truth that matters is that Quiboloy is a sex offender and Badoy, Celiz and other redtaggers are employed to defend him and the incumbent administration from any accountability. These mercenary liars should all be deplatformed and prosecuted for any potential crimes," ended Co.

Back on YouTube

In an attempt to seemingly bypass sanctions, SMNI News has created a new YouTube channel last July 6, now under the name "SMNI News Official."

"Subscribe to our New SMNI News Youtube Channel," they said on Facebook yesterdat.

"Truth that Matters!"

 

 

Quiboloy's personal YouTube and TikTok accounts have earlier been terminated after netizens prompted them about his wanted status in America.

The religious leader, known to be former President Rodrigo Duterte's spiritual adviser, is controversial for his claims that he's the "Apponted Son of God."

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

DISINFORMATION

KABATAAN PARTY-LIST

RED-TAGGING

SEX TRAFFICKING

SMNI

TIKTOK

YOUTUBE
