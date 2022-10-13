^

Headlines

Quiboloy network called out for 'abusing' franchise with red-tagging, personal attacks

Philstar.com
October 13, 2022 | 4:03pm
Quiboloy network called out for 'abusing' franchise with red-tagging, personal attacks
Photo shows former PCOO Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy speaking in a program aired over SMNI News.
Philstar.com Screengrab / SMNI News on YouTube

MANILA, Philippines —  A civil society organization on Thursday called on government agencies and the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas to "investigate and to review" Sonshine Media Network International for allegedly violating the Broadcast Code of the Philippines through personal attacks and red-tagging of groups and individuals.

Red-tagging is defined in Philippine jurisprudence as "the act of labeling, branding, naming and accusing individuals and/or organizations of being left-leaning, subversives, communists or terrorists (used as) a strategy... by State agents, particularly law enforcement agencies and the military, against those perceived to be 'threats' or 'enemies of the State.'"

SMNI, owned by controversial preacher Apollo Quiboloy, was aligned with the Duterte administration and is supportive of the current Marcos presidency. Its personalities and content creators have maligned administration critics and independent media, often by baselessly accusing them of being part of the armed communist rebellion.

In a statement, the Movement Against Disinformation called the network out for "blatant red-tagging and attacking the persons of Maria Ressa and Rappler in the guise of delivering news to the public" when it insinuated that the news site was giving a platform to the Communist Party of the Philippines. 

"SMNI and its presenters are not above the law in the exercise of their right to deliver information to the public. They are bound by law and the code of ethics of the KBP. They are legally, ethically and morally prohibited from red-tagging and putting in harm’s way the subjects of their news," MAD said. 

"Mass media such as SMNI are highly regulated and are imbued with public interest because they disseminate information and ideas to the public which 'set the standards, ideals and aims of the masses,'" MAD's statement issued Thursday afternoon reads. 

MAD, in its statement, included snippets from an SMNI program dated October 11 featuring a conversation between former Palace appoointee Lorraine Badoy-Partosa and Jeffrey Celiz, a former activist who claims to have been a former rebel.

RELATED: SC issues show-cause order vs Badoy over posts on Manila judge

"Just one more step for the conviction of Rappler operator for disinformation, misinformation, deception, and platform provider for the CPP NPA, Maria Ressa. We don't know if she is Filipino or what kind of person she is," Celiz is quoted as saying in mixed Filipino and English. 

"And she's almost like the CPP-NPA; she's defaming the image of the Philippines. She's making her crimes seem like she's a political prisoner or that it's about freedom of expression," Badoy-Partosa says in response. 

MAD called the exchange an "indubitable example of active seeding and peddling of disinformation, which not only assaults the integrity of Ressa and Rappler but more importantly violates SMNI’s mandate to the public to be a fair, objective and credible source of news and information."

READ: For Filipinos, fake news is a problem they blame on social media influencers

This also comes after private pollster Pulse Asia found in a recent survey that nearly nine out of 10 Filipinos believe that fake news is a problem in the country which a small majority of them blame on social media influencers, bloggers, and vloggers.

The Movement Against Disinformation pointed out that Republic Act No. 11422, the legislative franchise of SMNI, reads: 

The grantee shall provide...at all times sound and balanced programming; promote public participation; assist in the functions of public information and education; conform to the ethics of honest enterprise; promote audience sensibility and empowerment including closed captioning; and not use its stations or facilities for the broadcasting of obscene or indecent language, speech, act, or scene; or for the dissemination of deliberately false information or willful misrepresentation, to the detriment of the public interest; or to incite, encourage, or assist in subversive or treasonable acts. 

"The commentaries and opinions amplified by news presenters through mass media influence the hearts and minds of the people, and shape public opinion and discourse on issues and individuals. Their influence is so pervasive that they could not be left unchecked and unregulated," MAD also said. 

The group also pointed to the Broadcast Code of the Philippines, which SMNI and its presenters are also bound to and which outlines standards of fairness and objectivity and prohibits personal attacks to be aired in its members' programs. 

"The proliferation of fake news and disinformation is a very urgent public concern. It is time that the regulatory powers of the regulators be felt in full force to rein in and hold to account contumacious red-taggers and purveyors of disinformation and misinformation in the Philippines," MAD said. 

"The Philippines remains a government of laws and not of men."

RELATED: Karapatan: Red-tagging is a threat, not simple freedom of expression

DISINFORMATION

SMNI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte spent entire P4.5 billion allocation for confidential, intel funds in 2021

Duterte spent entire P4.5 billion allocation for confidential, intel funds in 2021

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte spent the entire P4.5 billion allocation for confidential and intelligence funds for his...
Headlines
fbtw
Ateneo overtakes UP as top Philippine university in global ranking

Ateneo overtakes UP as top Philippine university in global ranking

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
From being excluded in the rankings last year, Ateneo leapt to the 351-400 bracket while UP, the country’s premiere...
Headlines
fbtw
Bersamin says hard to tell how Marcos' Singapore F1 trip was funded
play

Bersamin says hard to tell how Marcos' Singapore F1 trip was funded

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Over a week since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. left the country unannounced to watch the Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore,...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical depression to enter PAR Thursday; 'Maymay' weakens into LPA

Tropical depression to enter PAR Thursday; 'Maymay' weakens into LPA

7 hours ago
The weather disturbance was packing peak winds of 45 kilometers an hour and gusts of up to 55 kph will enter the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines votes to condemn Russia's 'illegal annexation' of Ukraine land

Philippines votes to condemn Russia's 'illegal annexation' of Ukraine land

6 hours ago
The Philippines joins 142 other states in condemning the 'illegal annexation' of Ukraine land by Russia.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DICT: SIM registration will be online unless verification issues occur

DICT: SIM registration will be online unless verification issues occur

1 hour ago
Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy said an online registration of SIM cards will...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: New COVID-19 subvariant XBB not yet detected in Philippines

DOH: New COVID-19 subvariant XBB not yet detected in Philippines

2 hours ago
Preliminary studies suggest the XBB variant has higher immune evasion ability than BA.5.
Headlines
fbtw
Motorcycle taxi TWG urged to meet on potential effects of Grab-Move It deal

Motorcycle taxi TWG urged to meet on potential effects of Grab-Move It deal

By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"In the absence of a technical working group, several issues, including the acquisition of Move It by Grab, have already arisen...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate probe sought into hostage-taking of Leila De Lima

Senate probe sought into hostage-taking of Leila De Lima

By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
Sen. Jinggoy Estrada is seeking a Senate investigation into the hostage-taking of former Sen. Leila de Lima by her fellow...
Headlines
fbtw
Barangays urged: Remind constituents to get boosted in Barangay Assembly Day

Barangays urged: Remind constituents to get boosted in Barangay Assembly Day

7 hours ago
"Now there are many opportunities to get vaccinated and booster, it is important to inform our countrymen."
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with