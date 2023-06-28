^

Eco-tourism justice zone launched in Tagaytay City

Philstar.com
June 28, 2023 | 5:44pm
Eco-tourism justice zone launched in Tagaytay City
Justice Sector Coordinating Council launches Tagaytay City Justice Zone on June 28, 2023.
Supreme Court Public Information Office, release

MANILA, Philippines — The Justice Sector Coordinating Council launched Wednesday a specialty justice zone in Tagaytay City that will focus on ecotourism. 

Supreme Court Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh, Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Lord Villanueva, and Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez launched the JSCC’s Tagaytay City Justice Zone, the SC PIO said in a tweet

The Tagaytay City Justice Zone was the 11th to be unveiled in the country and the fourth to be inaugurated during the term of Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo. 

Singh stressed during the launch that the rule of law must be the anchor of the economy for it to flourish. 

“And we can only realize that with efficient, responsive, real-time justice delivery,” Singh was quoted as saying. 

The justice zone project was established to strengthen the coordination and communication among the principal agencies of the JSCC—SC, DOJ and DILG. The project serves as a venue and a mechanism for communication, principled cooperation, and studied coordination with great deference to institutional independence. 

Sen. Francis Tolentino and Tagaytay City Mayor Abraham Tolentino were also present during the launch of the newest justice zone. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

JUSTICE SECTOR COORDINATING COUNCIL
