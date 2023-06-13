^

Taguig asks SC to issue show cause order vs Makati over 'troubling' land row claims

June 13, 2023 | 11:02am
Taguig asks SC to issue show cause order vs Makati over 'troubling' land row claims
Fewer people are seen on the streets of Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on March 7, 2020
The STAR / Walter Bollozos, File

MANILA, Philippines — The City of Taguig asked the Supreme Court Tuesday to order the city government of Makati to explain Mayor Abby Binay’s “troubling” claims on the land row between the two cities.

Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano filed before the high court an urgent manifestation and motion asking it to investigate the “disturbing claims” made by Binay on the land dispute, which was already resolved by the Supreme Court.

Binay said last week that the fight is not yet over even though the SC decided with finality that jurisdiction over Fort Bonifacio Military Reservation—the site of lifestyle hub and financial center Bonifacio Global City—belongs to Taguig. The decision also affected some of Makati’s barangays, known as “embos” or “enlisted men’s barrios.”

Binay noted that Makati’s legal team had received an SC notice from setting for a hearing their omnibus motion on the ruling involving the Fort Bonifacio Military Reservation areas.

“How then can petitioner (City of Makati) or Mayor Binay honestly claim that there is an order setting the case for oral arguments when she admitted in her interview that there is yet no action on petitioner’s omnibus motion,” the City of Taguig’s motion read.

According to Cayetano, SC spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka denied knowledge of the supposed order.

Cayetano said that Binay’s false claim appeared to support social media posts about the supposed reopening of the case. The social media post claimed that Binay spoke to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Marcos, and Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo.

“The claims from the social media post rallying Makati residents to still fight for the disputed area also insinuate that there is an attempt at having the president intervene in a purely judicial matter,” the motion read. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with reports from The STAR/Marc Jayson Cayabyab

