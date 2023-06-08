^

Pimentel tells Congress: Recalling Maharlika bill approval only way to correct errors

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
June 8, 2023 | 12:52pm
Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III speaks during the Senate's plenary session on May 15, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III has urged Congress to recall the approval of the bill that seeks to create the Maharlika Investment Fund for the legislature to correct what he calls “glaring errors and discrepancies” in the measure.

The Maharlika fund bill has yet to be sent to Malacañang for President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.’s approval as the Senate secretariat is still “perfecting amendments” to the measure, including corrections to two sections that provide for different prescriptive periods for offenses committed under the proposed law.

But Pimentel said only Congress can correct these errors. “Congress’s imprimatur is needed to rectify the MIF. The discrepancies and ambiguities found in the approved bill cannot be corrected without the risk of falsification of legislative documents,” he said.

Article 170 of the Revised Penal Code provides that any unauthorized person who alters any bill, resolution or ordinance by either chamber of Congress shall be punished with six years imprisonment and a fine of up to P1.2 million.

“Recalling the approval of the MIF and returning it to the floor is the sole remedy left for Congress if it is to correct and clarify the discrepancies and ambiguous provisions in the MIF,” Pimentel said. “There is no shortcut.”

He added this will also give Congress more time to finetune and clarify provisions in the Maharlika bill, which he said was “hastily-enacted.”

‘Not yet an enrolled bill’

The third reading copy of the Maharlika fund bill provided to reporters by Sen. Mark Villar’s office has two sections on the prescriptive period of offenses committed under the proposed law, one of which provides for a 10-year period, and another providing for a 20-year period.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, however, has said that the Senate secretariat can still correct errors in the measure as long as it is not yet an enrolled bill.

An enrolled bill is the final version of a legislative proposal that has been certified as correct by the secretary of the Senate and the secretary general of the House of Representatives, and signed by the Senate president and the House speaker.

In this case, Villanueva said, there is no enrolled bill yet as the secretariat is still rectifying errors in the measure, including two sections that provide for different prescriptive periods.

Villanueva said Villar, who sponsored the measure in the Senate, has written to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri through Senate Secretary Renato Bantug for the secretariat to look into the errors and for the enrolled bill to reflect what was approved in plenary.

But as of Tuesday, Villar’s office said he has not yet sent a letter on this matter.

