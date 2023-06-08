^

Headlines

De Lima lawyers to ask court to reconsider dismissal of bail petition

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
June 8, 2023 | 10:41am
De Lima lawyers to ask court to reconsider dismissal of bail petition
Former Philippine senator and human rights campaigner Leila de Lima waves as she arrives at the Muntinlupa Trial Court in Manila on June 5, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The legal team of former Sen. Leila de Lima will ask the Muntinlupa court to reconsider its dismissal of her petition for her temporary liberty, which will keep her in detention as she undergoes trial in her remaining drug case.

In a statement on Wednesday night, the defense team of de Lima said they were not expecting the dismissal of their petition for bail, and they will file a motion for reconsideration.

“We are hoping that in our [motion for reconsideration], the court will see our position that testimonies of convicted criminals, especially when they bear anger at the accused, are never acceptable or credible,” they said in Filipino.

The Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 256 on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition filed by De Lima and four of her co-accused in the case.

It held: “Considering the foregoing and after a careful review of the totality of prosecution’s evidence, the Court is convinced that the evidence of guilt against all the above-named accused for the crime of conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading is strong.”

The court, in a ruling penned by Presiding Judge Romeo Buenaventura, however stressed that it has not prejudged the final outcome of the case. It said: ““The culpability or innocence of the accused will still be decided on the basis of all evidence presented by the parties and only after trial on the merits of the case.”

This is the last drug case De Lima is facing, with two already dismissed. Prosecutors however have already asked the court to reconsider the acquittal of the former senator in her second case.

The dismissal of her bail plea also dismayed rights groups and minority lawmakers from the House of Representatives. Sen. Risa Hontiveros, on Thursday, expressed frustration at the court’s resolution.

“She deserves a speedy trial as enshrined in our Constitution,” the senator said, as she noted: “I cannot help [but] think about all the speedy trials of other prominent individuals recently, while Leila, who brought to light the abuses of the bloody drug war under the Duterte administration, is still languishing in jail for six years and counting.”

“Again, for the sixth year in a row, this ruthless tide of injustice against Leila must stop, and the trumped-up charges immediately dropped,” Hontiveros continued.

De Lima earned Duterte's ire for her investigations into alleged extrajudicial killings in the "war on drugs," which is now the subject of an International Criminal Court investigation.

Her cases, alongside those against journalist Maria Ressa, have gained international attention. Calls from abroad for the cases to be dismissed have been rejected as meddling in domestic issues.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

LEILA DE LIMA

RISA HONTIVEROS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Visa-free entry to Canada for some Filipinos: Who are eligible?

Visa-free entry to Canada for some Filipinos: Who are eligible?

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
For Philippine citizens to be eligible for visa-free entry, they must have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years...
Headlines
fbtw
TVJ&rsquo;s &lsquo;Dabarkads&rsquo; now on TV5

TVJ’s ‘Dabarkads’ now on TV5

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
Following their departure from production company Television and Production Exponent Inc., Eat Bulaga’s main hosts –...
Headlines
fbtw
Gibo&rsquo;s first task: Fix MUP pension system

Gibo’s first task: Fix MUP pension system

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
Taking a cue from President Marcos who appointed him back to the Department of National Defense, DND Secretary Gilbert Teodoro...
Headlines
fbtw
Taal volcanic smog blankets Batangas towns

Taal volcanic smog blankets Batangas towns

By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology is monitoring ongoing degassing activity in Taal Volcano, the second...
Headlines
fbtw
Court junks De Lima&rsquo;s bail plea

Court junks De Lima’s bail plea

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
A Muntinlupa City regional trial court has denied the petition for bail of detained former senator Leila de Lima.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272372
            [Title] => What's the state of Philippine human rights under Marcos?
            [Summary] => In reality, nearly a year into Marcos's term, activists say little has changed on the ground.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 10:52:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805188
            [AuthorName] => Cecil Morella
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/afp-de-lima-supporters_2023-06-08_10-52-35179_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272366
            [Title] => Public barbs by UniTeam leaders signal brewing showdown
            [Summary] => Allies of House Speaker Martin Romualdez have again rushed to publicly defend him, this time from a perceived slight from Vice President Sara Duterte, signaling what political analysts believe to be a bad sign for coalition allies and a brewing political showdown between the president’s cousin and Duterte.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 09:52:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807493
            [AuthorName] => Cristina Chi
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/27/7_2023-05-27_22-44-15540_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272363
            [Title] => BI: More immigration counters to help ease long lines at NAIA Terminal 3
            [Summary] => Tansingco said limited space, flight delays and diversions caused by bad weather and frequent declaration of lightning alerts cause congestion at NAIA 3.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 09:15:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/naia-terminal-3-departure_2023-06-08_09-16-48295_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272352
            [Title] => PAGASA: 'Chedeng' may become typhoon by Friday
            [Summary] => Chedeng—the country’s third cyclone of the year—remains far from the land. It was last spotted 1,070 kilometers east of Central Luzon and moving west northwest at 15 kph.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 08:37:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/chedeng-thurs_2023-06-08_08-27-07_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272268
            [Title] => Chedeng to intensify into typhoon
            [Summary] => Tropical cyclone Chedeng is forecast to intensify into a typhoon between today and tomorrow morning, but is not expected to directly bring heavy rainfall over any part of the country.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805663
            [AuthorName] => Romina Cabrera
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/07/pagasa_2023-06-07_22-31-37878_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
What's the state of Philippine human rights under Marcos?

What's the state of Philippine human rights under Marcos?

By Cecil Morella | 1 hour ago
In reality, nearly a year into Marcos's term, activists say little has changed on the ground.
Headlines
fbtw
Public barbs by UniTeam leaders signal brewing showdown

Public barbs by UniTeam leaders signal brewing showdown

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
Allies of House Speaker Martin Romualdez have again rushed to publicly defend him, this time from a perceived slight from...
Headlines
fbtw
BI: More immigration counters to help ease long lines at NAIA Terminal 3

BI: More immigration counters to help ease long lines at NAIA Terminal 3

2 hours ago
Tansingco said limited space, flight delays and diversions caused by bad weather and frequent declaration of lightning alerts...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: 'Chedeng' may become typhoon by Friday

PAGASA: 'Chedeng' may become typhoon by Friday

3 hours ago
Chedeng—the country’s third cyclone of the year—remains far from the land. It was last spotted 1,070 kilometers...
Headlines
fbtw
Chedeng to intensify into typhoon

Chedeng to intensify into typhoon

By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
Tropical cyclone Chedeng is forecast to intensify into a typhoon between today and tomorrow morning, but is not expected to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with