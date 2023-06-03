^

Super app ‘eGov PH’ to streamline government transactions

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
June 3, 2023 | 9:30am
Super app âeGov PHâ to streamline government transactions
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the National Launch of the eGov PH Super App and the National Information and Communication Technology Month Kick-off Ceremony in Malacañang on June 2, 2023.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos can now avail themselves of various government services anytime and anywhere through a single online application.

President Marcos launched yesterday eGov PH Super App, which he said would not only streamline processes but would help minimize corruption and other abuses as well.

In his speech during the project launch at Malacañang, Marcos noted that 95 percent of people’s daily activities such as shopping, bank and government payments are now done online.

“We hope with the beginnings of this e-governance system, that a senior living in an isolated place, isolated island somewhere who, by the time we will have connectivity, can just go on to their phone (and transact),” the President said.

The first e-governance app can be downloaded via Google Play and Apple store.

Transactions that could be done in the app include SIM registration, local government unit (LGU) services, job application, tourism, startup empowerment and health care.

The launch of the eGov PH Super App is part of the commemoration of the National Information and Communications Technology Month this June.

Marcos said that through digitalization and the use of available apps, all transactions can be simplified and corruption minimized.

“It simplifies the process, especially for the citizen, and there is no discretion being exercised by anyone,” he said.

“We owe that to the people. We owe them to be able to do that. We should not allow them to continue to suffer this antiquated, corrupt and inefficient system,” Marcos said. According to Marcos, LGUs have already started to digitalize.

The President has expressed his full support for the Paleng-QR Ph Plus Initiative and urged government agencies to educate Filipinos on the use of e-wallet and other digital payment apps.

Launched in 2022, Paleng-QR Ph Plus is a joint initiative of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

During a meeting with the Private Sector Advisory Council digital infrastructure cluster at Malacañang on Thursday, BSP Governor Felipe Medalla told Marcos that the initiative has a big impact on financial inclusion as it would address banks’ inability to assess the credit scores for some sectors such as farmers, fisherfolk and small businesses.

“But if we have a digital database with their payment habits, that will be a substitute and a good proxy for credit scoring. This actually helps in the financial inclusion advocacy of the BSP and the government,” Medalla said.

In a related development, Marcos has issued Executive Order 29 tasking all government offices and LGUs, as well as government-owned or controlled corporations, to adopt and implement an integrated financial management information system in their transactions with the general public.

“The EO... is in line with the Marcos administration’s commitment to improve bureaucratic efficiency by capitalizing on digitalization efforts to ensure fast and efficient delivery of services to the public,” the Presidential Communications Office said.

BSP

