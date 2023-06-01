^

Task group formed to investigate killing of Oriental Mindoro broadcaster

Philstar.com
June 1, 2023 | 12:32pm
Task group formed to investigate killing of Oriental Mindoro broadcaster
Satellite image shows Calapan City in Oriental Mindoro.
MANILA, Philippines — A police Special Investigation Task Group is conducting a thorough probe into the murder of Oriental Mindoro brodcaster Cresenciano "Cris" Bundoquin, the Philippine National Police said Thursday and assured journalists in the Philippines of their security a day after the third media killing during the Marcos Jr. administration.

In a statement, the PNP extended condolences to Bundoquin's family and colleagues and said police resources in the region are conducting a throrough investigation of Bundoquin's murder in Calapan City by two men on a motorycle who shot him early Wednesday morning.

"The PNP is exerting every possible effort to solve this case and at the same time ensure the safety and security of all working journalists in the country through our network of regional [Presidential Task Force on Media Security] focal persons," it also said.

In the SITG are the Calapan city Police Station and regional units of the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Forensic Group and Intelligence Group. The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission will also assist in the investigation, the PNP also said.

PTFOMS has announced a P50,000 reward for information on the killers of Bundoquin, who hosted a show on DWXR 101.7 Kalahi FM in Calapan City. One of the attackers died in a motorcycle crash while fleeing the scene of the shooting, police said. According to some reports, Bundoquin's son was chasing the gunmen when the motorcycle crash happened.

The murder happened on the same month that the Philippines jumped to 132nd on the World Press Freedom Index from 147th.

MEDIA KILLINGS

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
