Magnitude 4.9 quake jolts Infanta, Quezon

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.9 quake rocked Quezon province late Tuesday night, state seismologists said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 11:22 p.m., and it was traced to 14 kilometers north of Infanta town in Quezon.

The quake was felt in Manila and the cities of Makati, Quezon and San Juan where Phivolcs reported intensity II in the area.

Intensity II is classified as “slightly felt” according to the agency’s Earthquake Intensity Scale.

The bulletin said that instrumental intensity V was recorded in Polillo Quezon.

Aftershocks and damage are not expected, it added.