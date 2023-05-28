^

Headlines

Trafficked OFWs file complaint against ex-PH envoy to Syria, four others

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
May 28, 2023 | 6:52pm
Trafficked OFWs file complaint against ex-PH envoy to Syria, four others
Arman Hernando, chairperson at Migrante Philippines, with some members of the Syria Survivors outside the Office of the Ombudsman on May 26, 2023.
Philstar.com / Kaycee Valmonte

MANILA, Philippines — Overseas Filipino workers trafficked to Syria as domestic workers filed a complaint against former Charges d’Affaires Alex Lamadrid and four other staff who were posted at the embassy in Damascus over allegations of abuse and neglect.

The OFWs also complained about the treatment they received under Ramjy Abdullah, Jun Carillo, Kathleen Llarena, and Ramoncito “Chito” Mendoza while at the embassy.

Lamadrid has already denied the allegations and said he has yet to officially be informed of the case filed at the Office of the Ombudsman, according to a report by CNN Philippines.

Migrante Philippines said the complaint, filed before the Office of the Ombudsman, is “monumental” for the coalition as it is their first time to formally lodge a case against a government official “as high as an ambassador” since they previously relied on holding dialogues with the Department of Foreign Affairs and other government agencies.

“What we want is for Ambassador Lamadrid and his staff to get administrative and criminal liability so that it will become an example because, in Migrante’s experience, we have been receiving a lot of complaints from OFWs in Syria and other countries on how neglectful our government officials are when posted overseas,” Arman Hernando, chairperson at Migrante Philippines, said in Filipino.

“We want the DFA to act swiftly on the matter since it has already been two years since the trafficking victims got back from Syria… but until now, they still have trouble recovering from what they went through that was aggravated by how they were treated at the embassy.”

READ: DFA investigates staff for possible abuse of trafficking victims staying at embassy in Syria

Recounting abuse, neglect

The “Syria Survivors”—or the 25 out of the 52 human trafficking victims repatriated from Syria from 2020 to 2021—detailed in a 15-page complaint their experiences at the embassy.

They told the Ombudsman that some of the embassy staff confiscated their cellphones, which cut off their contact with their families back home.

Lamadrid later said was the embassy’s standard procedure, but phones were eventually returned.

OFWs also complained of not having enough food to eat or being served food that led to food poisoning, and some of the embassy employees said crude or unwanted remarks laced with sexual undertones to the trafficked OFWs.

“I'm not aware of any instance of 'verbal sexual abuse' against any ward of the shelter when I was in Damascus PE,” Lamadrid told CNN Philippines.

Syria Survivors also reported that some of the staff working under the Assistance to Nationals Section of the embassy, Carillo and Abdullah, asked a then 16-year-old Lotlot in Filipino if she “knows what 69 is” as this is “what feels good in bed.”

Trafficked OFWs said they were also sold, with prices ranging at least $6,000 per OFW whenever they were sold to new employers.

They also said the embassy kept on delaying the processing of their repatriation back home. Lamadrid explained that the processing of exit permits was then affected by the lockdown implemented from March to September 2020 in Syria and denied that the Filipinos were neglected.

"While the shelter is indeed located in the basement of the embassy, the wards are not restricted in their movement—they were free to go around the embassy premises. In fact, they were given swimming lessons in the Embassy pool in the summer months," Lamadrid said.

"They also interacted with FilCom during meetings, commemorative events like Philippine holidays, as well as Christmas and other parties organized by Filcom with the Embassy."

Migrante Philippines then called on Lamadrid to be held accountable for his actions and to not play innocent.

MIGRANTE INTERNATIONAL

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS

OVERSEAS FILIPINOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on May 29 due to Typhoon Betty

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on May 29 due to Typhoon Betty

11 hours ago
Below is a live list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes on Monday, May 29.
Headlines
fbtw
More areas in Luzon placed under Signal No. 1 due to Super Typhoon Betty

More areas in Luzon placed under Signal No. 1 due to Super Typhoon Betty

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
Super Typhoon Betty slightly weakend and is now moving westward, however more areas are now under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal...
Headlines
fbtw
'Betty' slows down as it moves over Philippine sea; Signal No. 1 up in 12 areas

'Betty' slows down as it moves over Philippine sea; Signal No. 1 up in 12 areas

By Kristine Joy Patag | 12 hours ago
PAGASA on late Saturday night downgraded “Betty” to a typhoon.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Betty

LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Betty

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Follow this page for updates on Super Typhoon Betty (international name: Mawar), the first super typhoon to enter the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Deployment ban over Kuwait visa issue might be an overreaction
play

Marcos: Deployment ban over Kuwait visa issue might be an overreaction

2 days ago
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is not in favor of banning deployment of migrant workers to Kuwait, which has suspended...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipino cyclists hurt in hit-and-run incident in Kuwait

Filipino cyclists hurt in hit-and-run incident in Kuwait

7 hours ago
While the perpetrator has already surrendered to the police, the Department of Foreign Affairs said “it may be premature...
Headlines
fbtw
Northern Luzon, Palawan residents evacuate due to typhoon, monsoon rains

Northern Luzon, Palawan residents evacuate due to typhoon, monsoon rains

9 hours ago
Officials said residents in Northern Luzon and in other areas such as Palawan, Pampanga, and Negros Occidental began evacuating...
Headlines
fbtw
Kuwait stands firm on visa ban

Kuwait stands firm on visa ban

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior remained firm on its decision to withhold the issuance of any type of visa for Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
PAL cancels 16 flights to Basco, Laoag

PAL cancels 16 flights to Basco, Laoag

By Rudy Santos | 20 hours ago
The country’s carrier Philippine Airlines cancelled 16 flights from Manila to Basco in Batanes and Laoag in Ilocos,...
Headlines
fbtw
Signals raised as Betty maintains strength

Signals raised as Betty maintains strength

By Romina Cabrera | 20 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has started to raise tropical cyclone wind...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with