^

Signal No. 1 raised over 12 areas as 'Betty' slightly weakens

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
May 28, 2023 | 5:50pm
Signal No. 1 raised over 12 areas as 'Betty' slightly weakens
In its 5 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said the eye of the typhoon was last monitored 630 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City in Cagayan moving west northwestward 15 km per hour, with winds of 165 kph near the center and gusts of up to 205 kph. The state weather bureau said its typhoon-force winds reach up to 740 km from its center.
MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon “Betty” (international name: Mawar) has slightly weakened while moving west northwestward over the sea, east of northern Luzon as state weather forecasters expect it to gradually weaken until Tuesday.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Sunday the eye of the typhoon was last monitored 630 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City in Cagayan moving west northwestward 15 km per hour, with winds of 165 kph near the center and gusts of up to 205 kph. The state weather bureau said its typhoon-force winds reach up to 740 km from its center.

The typhoon is expected to move west northwestward or northwestward for the next 36 hours as it decelerates. It will move slowly or be almost stationary by Tuesday while over the waters east of Batanes before moving northward or north northeastward by the middle of Wednesday toward the sea of east Taiwan. 

PAGASA expects “Betty” to be downgraded to severe tropical storm category by Thursday as it continues moving northward or northeastward.

Signal No. 1 in 12 areas 

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over the 12 areas in Luzon: 

  • Batanes
  • Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands
  • Isabela
  • Apayao
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Northern and central parts of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Malibcong, Danglas, La Paz, Dolores, Tayum, Bucay, Sallapadan, Daguioman, Bucloc, Boliney)
  • Kalinga
  • Eastern and central parts of Mountain Province (Sadanga, Barlig, Natonin, Paracelis, Bontoc)
  • Eastern and central parts of Ifugao (Mayoyao, Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista, Banaue, Hingyon, Lagawe, Lamut, Kiangan, Asipulo)
  • Northern and central parts of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)
  • Quirino
  • Northeastern parts of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Solano, Bagabag, Diadi, Villaverde, Bayombong, Ambaguio)

PAGASA weather forecaster Veronica Torres said in a press conference that it is possible the state weather bureau may hoist Signal No. 2 in the northern and eastern parts of Central Luzon. Signal No. 3 will be for the worst possible case. 

Gale warnings are also issued over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Aurora, Northern Quezon (including the northern and eastern coasts of Polilo islands), Camarines Norte, Northern Coast of Camarines Sur, Northern and Eastern Coasts of Catanduanes, Eastern Coast of Albay, and the Eastern Coast of Sorsogon.

Typhoon impact on southwest monsoon 

The typhoon is also expected to enhance rains brought by the southwest monsoon this week, affecting the western parts of the country. The state weather bureau said monsoon rains may be experienced over western areas of the Mimaropa region on Monday, expanding over to the western parts of Calabarzon and Western Visayas on Tuesday. 

Western Visayas and other western parts of Central and Southern Luzon may be affected by monsoon rains come Wednesday. 

“Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days,” PAGASA said.

Betty’s track

  • May 29, Monday at 2 a.m. - 505 km East of Aparri, Cagayan
  • May 29, Monday at 2 p.m. - 415 km East of Calayan, Cagayan
  • May 30, Tuesday at 2 a.m. - 330 km East of Calayan, Cagayan
  • May 30, Tuesday at 2 p.m. - 230 km East Southeast of Basco, Batanes
  • May 31, Wednesday at 2 a.m. - 190 km East of Basco, Batanes
  • May 31, Wednesday at 2 p.m.- 205 km East of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Jun 1, Thursday at 2 a.m. - 325 km Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Jun 2, Thursday at 2 p.m. - 560 km Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

