Lagman urges Romualdez to bare details of supposed ouster plot

Newly-elected House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez took his oath of office before the House of Representatives.

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay, 1st District) on Wednesday urged House Speaker Martin Romualdez to reveal the details of the supposed plot to unseat him from his position after Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (Pampanga) denied accusations that she was behind the move.

In a statement, the Liberal Party president said that Romualdez should bare the “inculpatory details” of the plan to remove him from the post after what he described as Macapagal-Arroyo’s “abrupt, unceremonious, and humiliating demotion” from senior deputy speakership.

“I am certain Speaker Martin Romualdez has the incriminatory details and evidence regarding the plot to oust him,” Lagman said.

“However, Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo denied the accusation and said that her political objectives do not include becoming Speaker again. In other words, she no longer covets the Speakership,” he added.

Without naming Macapagal-Arroyo nor elaborating, Romualdez in a statement on Sunday said “occasional moves to destabilize the House should be nipped in the bud.”

Macapagal-Arroyo earlier said that there is no truth to allegations that she crafted a plan to oust—and replace—Romualdez as House speaker.

The former president also said that while she previously aimed to be the House Speaker when President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was elected, she has opted to remain focused on representing the Pampanga district in Congress and share her insights as former chief executive when needed.

Lagman said that Romualdez should name the other conspirators of the plan, saying “there can be no conspiracy of one.”

“Who are the other conspirators? Why are they not similarly punished? Maybe they do not have any important positions in the House from which they can be demoted,” Lagman said.

Lagman added that although Macapagal-Arroyo has “accepted her fate, politics is not only a show of force, it is also a show of appearances.”

During the House plenary session on Monday, Romualdez approached Macapagal-Arroyo and posed for photos together.

Without referring to the act, Lagman said: “Protagonists kiss and makeup in public with daggers behind their backs. Token gestures of amity actually hide enmity.”

Lagman also said that Macapagal-Arroyo will not be taking the slight “lying down.”

“She may be biding her time to make a counteroffensive,” Lagman said.