Veteran journalist Joe Torres named PIA chief

Philstar.com
May 23, 2023 | 1:27pm
Veteran journalist Joe Torres named PIA chief
In this file photo from 2016, Jose Torres Jr. represents the Photojournalists' Center of the Philippines at a talk.
File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Information Agency, the government's official public information arm, will be headed by a veteran journalist with the appointment of Jose Torres Jr. as its director general.

Torres' appointment to the post followed the departure of Ramon Cualoping III, a former adman who was styled the chief brand integrator of the defunct Presidential Communications Operations Office before being tapped to head the PIA.

Torres' appointment was announced Tuesday shortly after state broadcaster PTV reported that Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil had accepted Cualoping's resignation.

"The appointment of Torres, known for his exceptional investigative reporting and work in new media, is expected to strengthen PIA’s mission of disseminating information about government programs, projects, and services to the Filipino public," PIA said of Torres' appointment.

Most recently editor-at-large for Catholic news stie LiCAS.news and managing editor of Union of Catholic Asian News, Torres has worked across various media, from print to online. He has also twice received the National Book Award.

JOE TORRES

JOSE TORRES JR.

PHILIPPINE INFORMATION AGENCY
