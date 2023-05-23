Three more Degamo slay suspects retract testimonies â€” lawyer

^

Three more Degamo slay suspects retract testimonies — lawyer

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
May 23, 2023 | 12:07pm
An armed member of the police Special Action Force (SAF) stands guard in front of the municipal hall in Pamplona town in Negros Oriental on March 5, 2023, a day after provincial governor Roel Degamo and eight others were killed in a mass shooting.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — Three more suspects in the brazen assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo have recanted previous testimonies on their involvement in the case, their lawyer said Tuesday.

In an interview with ANC’s “Rundown,” lawyer Danny Villanueva said all his four clients “already executed an affidavit of recantation.”

Villanueva represents Jhudiel Rivero, who was reported on Monday to have recanted his testimony on his alleged participation in the crime. Rivero also claimed he was tortured and was threatened to point to suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) as the mastermind in the killing.

Villanueva said he is also representing suspects Dahniel Lora, Romel Pattaguan and Rogelio Antipolo Jr.

“We have submitted already, not only the affidavit of recantation of Mr. Rivero, but as well as those our three other clients,” he said.

Antipolo retracts

Antipolo, the lawyer said, had also alleged threats to himself and his family.

He added that Antipolo had only signed affidavits that his client surmised “comes from the police officers of Negros Oriental” out of fear of torture and for his family's safety.

Antipolo has also denied having any knowledge on the alleged recruitment of participants in the assassination.

Referring to his client, Villanueva continued: “He cooperated by affixing his, reluctantly not voluntarily, he affixed his signature on those affidavits allegedly confessing to his involvement not only in the planning an exaction as well as to the recruitment of the members of the assault team.”

A GMA News Online report said Antipolo’s prior affidavit was cited in indicting Marvin Miranda, who was identified by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla as one of the alleged masterminds in the Degamo killing.

Miranda supposedly recruited assailants and gathered firearms in the daylight shooting of the provincial governor.

Remulla had already anticipated recantations as he explained last week that suspect-witnesses suddenly refused to cooperate with authorities when they were given new lawyers paid for by someone else.

This caused a delay in the filing of criminal raps against Teves, the other mastermind in the case.

The lawmaker continues to refuse to come home, citing fears for his safety. His 60-day suspension from the House of Representatives ends on Tuesday, and he may face further sanctions due to his continued absence.

