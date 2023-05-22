^

Headlines

LTO chief Jose Art Tugade resigns over differences with DOTr

Philstar.com
May 22, 2023 | 11:25am
LTO chief Jose Art Tugade resigns over differences with DOTr
Photo of LTO chief Jay Art Tugade holding a print out of an official receipt of a driver's license, April 20, 2023
Video grab from the Facebook page of the Land Transportation Office - Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Jose Art Tugade announced Monday his resignation as Land Transportation Office chief over differences with the Department of Transportation.

“Even as DOTr and LTO both aim to succeed in serving the public, our methods to achieve that success differ,” Tugade said in a statement posted by the Presidential Communications Office.

He continued: “For this reason, I am stepping down, so Sec. Jimmy Bautista will have the free hand to choose who he can work best with.”

The son of former Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said he will continue to root for the LTO’s success as a private citizen.

The LTO under the younger Tugade’s leadership was hit with a supposed shortage of plastic cards for driver’s licenses, which prompted the agency to simply print these on paper. — Xave Gregorio

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

JART TUGADE

LAND TRANSPORTATION OFFICE
