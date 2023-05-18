Marcos Jr. might visit Australia next year for ASEAN-Australia dialogue

This is a composite photo of Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in Arlington Virginia on May 4, 2023 and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese leaving Number 10 Downing Street in London on May 5, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. may head to the Land Down Under next year to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said.

Australia was the regional bloc’s first dialogue partner, with relations beginning in 1974. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong underscored on Thursday Canberra’s commitment to promoting ASEAN Centrality — the principle in the bloc's charter that it should be at the center of "external, political, economic, social and cultural relations" in the region.



In response to a question whether Marcos Jr. will visit Australia and if Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will ever travel to the Philippines, Manalo said a bilateral visit “is also possible at a mutually agreed date.”

Marcos and Albanese already met at the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in November last year.

“We expect that high-level engagements will continue as the Philippines and Australia work harder to strengthen our cooperation in quite a number of practical areas of mutual interest,” he said in a joint press conference with Wong on Thursday.

Wong is on an official visit to the Philippines upon Manalo’s invitation, completing her tour of all ASEAN states except Myanmar. The foreign minister’s visit is the fourth high-level visit from Australia since January this year.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Richard Marles visited the country in February, Special Envoy for Southeast Asia Nicholas Moore in March, and Trade Minister Trade Farrell in April.

Long-standing security partner

“The Philippines is a vital, long-standing security partner for Australia and as our region navigates shifting, strategic circumstances, we are working closely with each other to shape the sort of region we want — a peaceful, open, stable, prosperous region,” Wong said.

Ties between the Philippines and Australia continue to grow as Canberra aims to advance its relations with Manila to a “strategic partnership,” which would open further collaboration in the defense and maritime space, counterterrorism and law enforcement, trade and economy.

During her visit, Wong said Australia will be assisting the Philippine Coast Guard via capacity building and around AUD89.9 million (over P3.34-billion) will be allocated in official development assistance for programs in education, disaster and climate resillience, among others.