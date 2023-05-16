Manalo to bring up 'developments in West Philippine Sea' in talks with Canadaâ€™s MÃ©lanie Joly

Manalo to bring up 'developments in West Philippine Sea' in talks with Canada’s Mélanie Joly

This composite photo shows Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo -- taken during a meeting with China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Manila on April 22, 2023 -- and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly -- taken during a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin in Seoul on April 15, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The developments in the West Philippine Sea will be among the discussion points Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo will bring up during his meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly on Friday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Joly will be in the Philippines this week, from May 18 to 21 – almost the same time as the visit of another Commonwealth foreign minister, Australia’s Penny Wong, slated for May 16 to 19.

Canada aims to advance bilateral cooperation and its Indo-Pacific Strategy. Joly will be the fourth Cabinet Minister to undertake an official visit to the Philippines under the Marcos Jr. administration, with Canadian Minister of International Development Harjit Sajjan in the country just last March.

Canada has continuously backed the Philippines in asserting sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea, which is still encroached on by China. Just two weeks ago, Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines David Hartman reiterated Canada’s call “for upholding the rules-based international order” in the waters.

This comes after Philippine and Chinese vessels nearly collided on April 23, when China Coast Guard vessel No. 5201 went within 50 yards of BRP Malapascua while in waters around Ayungin Shoal.

“We are troubled by dangerous and unprofessional conduct in this region and unreservedly support the Government of the Philippines in enforcing its sovereign rights within its [exclusive economic zone],” Hartman said on April 30.

Joly’s trip comes ahead of the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations between the two countries in 2024.

Aside from the West Philippine Sea, Manalo will also bring up the possibility of enhancing trade and investment ties as well as cooperation in energy, defense, and maritime sectors. The two officials are also expected to exchange their views on “regional and global issues of mutual concern,” such as in the Asia-Pacific region and in Europe.

Talks on people-to-people ties are on the table as Canada is home to nearly a million Filipinos and those with Filipino descent, making up for 2.59% of its population.

“The Philippines and Canada’s continued cooperation shows how partnerships based on those shared values can withstand numerous challenges and obstacles,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I look forward to discussing matters of mutual interest and benefit to our countries and I am optimistic that this meeting can build on our nations’ rich and storied friendship.”