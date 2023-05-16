^

Headlines

Manalo to bring up 'developments in West Philippine Sea' in talks with Canada’s Mélanie Joly

Philstar.com
May 16, 2023 | 6:08pm
Manalo to bring up 'developments in West Philippine Sea' in talks with Canadaâ€™s MÃ©lanie Joly
This composite photo shows Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo -- taken during a meeting with China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Manila on April 22, 2023 -- and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly -- taken during a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin in Seoul on April 15, 2023.
SFA Enrique Manalo by Gerard Carreon / POOL / AFP, FM Melanie Joly by Kim Min-Hee / POOL / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The developments in the West Philippine Sea will be among the discussion points Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo will bring up during his meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly on Friday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said. 

Joly will be in the Philippines this week, from May 18 to 21 – almost the same time as the visit of another Commonwealth foreign minister, Australia’s Penny Wong, slated for May 16 to 19. 

Canada aims to advance bilateral cooperation and its Indo-Pacific Strategy. Joly will be the fourth Cabinet Minister to undertake an official visit to the Philippines under the Marcos Jr. administration, with Canadian Minister of International Development Harjit Sajjan in the country just last March. 

Canada has continuously backed the Philippines in asserting sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea, which is still encroached on by China. Just two weeks ago, Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines David Hartman reiterated Canada’s call “for upholding the rules-based international order” in the waters. 

This comes after Philippine and Chinese vessels nearly collided on April 23, when China Coast Guard vessel No. 5201 went within 50 yards of BRP Malapascua while in waters around Ayungin Shoal. 

“We are troubled by dangerous and unprofessional conduct in this region and unreservedly support the Government of the Philippines in enforcing its sovereign rights within its [exclusive economic zone],” Hartman said on April 30

Joly’s trip comes ahead of the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations between the two countries in 2024. 

Aside from the West Philippine Sea, Manalo will also bring up the possibility of enhancing trade and investment ties as well as cooperation in energy, defense, and maritime sectors. The two officials are also expected to exchange their views on “regional and global issues of mutual concern,” such as in the Asia-Pacific region and in Europe. 

Talks on people-to-people ties are on the table as Canada is home to nearly a million Filipinos and those with Filipino descent, making up for 2.59% of its population. 

“The Philippines and Canada’s continued cooperation shows how partnerships based on those shared values can withstand numerous challenges and obstacles,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said in a statement on Tuesday. 

“I look forward to discussing matters of mutual interest and benefit to our countries and I am optimistic that this meeting can build on our nations’ rich and storied friendship.” 

CANADA

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Fact check: &lsquo;We give the world our best&rsquo; not final DOT slogan

Fact check: ‘We give the world our best’ not final DOT slogan

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
While Frasco did not distance the DOT from the slogan and threw her support behind the idea, she also said that the department...
Headlines
fbtw
Right to privacy essential to civic space, public participation &mdash; Civic Futures paper

Right to privacy essential to civic space, public participation — Civic Futures paper

By Jonathan de Santos | 2 days ago
ID systems and other registration schemes are susceptible to "function creep", or the use of data collected for a specific...
Headlines
fbtw
Pimentel tries to delay Senate debates on Maharlika Fund bill

Pimentel tries to delay Senate debates on Maharlika Fund bill

By Xave Gregorio | 23 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva had moved to start interpellations on Senate Bill No. 2020, but Senate Minority Leader...
Headlines
fbtw
Heat index hits &lsquo;dangerous&rsquo; level in 14 areas &ndash; Pagasa

Heat index hits ‘dangerous’ level in 14 areas – Pagasa

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
At least 14 areas experienced “danger” heat index on Saturday, ranging from 42 to 46 degrees Celsius, according...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
In meeting with Marcos, Tulfo suggests gov&rsquo;t to take back operations of power grid

In meeting with Marcos, Tulfo suggests gov’t to take back operations of power grid

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Sen. Raffy Tulfo suggested to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. that the government take back the operations...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
RLC Residences goes back to its roots, officially launches newest premium development in Cebu
Sponsored

RLC Residences goes back to its roots, officially launches newest premium development in Cebu

April 25, 2023 - 10:14am
RLC Residences unveiled Mantawi Residences at a grand launch event on April 14, 2023, at NUSTAR Resort and Casino.
Headlines
fbtw
Leechiu: Apartments for ultra-rich in Philippines coming soon

Leechiu: Apartments for ultra-rich in Philippines coming soon

April 19, 2023 - 2:29pm
That was the assessment of LPC in its briefing on Wednesday. Leechiu reckoned that there are already two to three developments...
Headlines
fbtw
Condos seen turning pricier outside Metro Manila amid rising demand

Condos seen turning pricier outside Metro Manila amid rising demand

April 19, 2023 - 10:48am
Colliers noted that condominium prices in these areas range from P185,000 to P262,000 per square meters.
Headlines
fbtw
Global Estate Resorts' profits exceed pre-pandemic level in 2022

Global Estate Resorts' profits exceed pre-pandemic level in 2022

April 14, 2023 - 7:14pm
Global-Estate Resorts Inc. (GERI) reported a double-digit profits growth last year that even surpassed pre-pandemic leve...
Headlines
fbtw
Lee Min Ho is SMDC's newest 'good guy'
Sponsored

Lee Min Ho is SMDC's newest 'good guy'

March 2, 2023 - 6:00pm
The leading developer teams up with the Korean superstar for its “Step into Luxury” campaign
Headlines
fbtw
RLC Residences launches its first premium high-rise property Le Pont Residences

RLC Residences launches its first premium high-rise property Le Pont Residences

January 26, 2023 - 9:16am
The top-notch residence is located in the 31-hectare master-planned destination estate, Bridgetowne, which connects two megacities:...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with