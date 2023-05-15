^

Canadian FM Joly to visit Manila for bilateral cooperation, Indo-Pacific Strategy

Philstar.com
May 15, 2023 | 11:20am
Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly (C) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) arrive for a G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the Prince Karuizawa hotel in Karuizawa on April 17, 2023.
Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly will be visiting Manila from May 18 to 21 as part of a trip to help advance bilateral cooperation and her country's Indo-Pacific Strategy, the Canadian government said.

In a release, Global Affairs Canada said Joly will be visiting Manila after also visiting South Korea for high-level meetings, including with President Yoon Suk Yeol.

In Manila, Joly will be meeting with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and other members of the Cabinet on regional security and stability, Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, and working with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

"Minister Joly will also engage with government officials, academics, non-governmental organizations, and civil society leaders to gain insights into the challenges facing the Philippines and the region," Global Affairs Canada said.

"Building on the strong people to people ties between the two countries, she will seek ways to enhance cooperation under Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy to confront malign influence, combat climate change, protect maritime environments and build more resilient, inclusive and prosperous societies."

Canada's strategy includes being an active and engaged partner to the region to promote peace, improve trade, invest in and connect people, and build a sustainable and green future.

"The Indo-Pacific is the global center of economic dynamism and is of strategic importance to our security. What brings our countries together is our unwavering commitment to democracy, prosperity, and a free, open and sustainable Indo-Pacific, rooted in the rule of law. Canada continues to deepen relationships in the region with key partners, including Korea and the Philippines," Global Affairs Canada quotes Joly as saying.

At least 960,000 people of Philippine origin live in Canada and more and more are visiting to see family and friends, study in colleges and universities there, and to emigrate.

Global Affairs Canada described the Philippines as "one of the fastest growing economies in the Indo-Pacific region creating commercial, development and climate finance opportunities for Canada." 

In 2022, bilateral merchandise trade between the two countries was at around P127.9 billion, with exports to Canada at around P80.1 billion. The Philippines imported around P45.4 billion in goods from Canada.

CANADA

PHILIPPINES-CANADA TIES
