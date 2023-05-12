Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Philippines next week on official visit

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong speaks during a Quad Ministers’ panel at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi on March 3, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong will be in the Philippines next week, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs, which invited her for an official visit.

The visit, scheduled from May 16-19, comes amid strong signals of support from Canberra on issues like defense and maritime security as well as on trade.

In a release, DFA said Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo will meet with Minister Wong on defense and security, development cooperation, trade among a "broad range of issues of mutual interest."

The DFA said the meeting "will allow both countries to assess the current state of their bilateral relations and chart the course for further collaboration."

Australian Ambassador HK Yu said earlier this week that her country has been trying to engage more with Philippine defense and security agencies like the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard. It has also been assisting the Philippines in combating the Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children.

Wong will also pay a courtesy visit on President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

The two top officials also hold the portfolios of agriculture and of education.

"Minister Wong's visit comes after a series of high-level exchanges between the Philippines and Australia, reflecting both countries' strong commitment to advancing their Comprehensive Partnership to a higher level," DFA said in its release.

