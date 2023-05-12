^

Headlines

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Philippines next week on official visit

Philstar.com
May 12, 2023 | 9:53am
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Philippines next week on official visit
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong speaks during a Quad Ministers’ panel at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi on March 3, 2023.
OLIVIER DOULIERY / POOL / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong will be in the Philippines next week, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs, which invited her for an official visit.

The visit, scheduled from May 16-19, comes amid strong signals of support from Canberra on issues like defense and maritime security as well as on trade.

In a release, DFA said Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo will meet with Minister Wong on defense and security, development cooperation, trade among a "broad range of issues of mutual interest."

The DFA said the meeting "will allow both countries to assess the current state of their bilateral relations and chart the course for further collaboration."

RELATED: Queensland Filipinos say community of 70K needs 'full-service' consulate

Australian Ambassador HK Yu said earlier this week that her country has been trying to engage more with Philippine defense and security agencies like the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard. It has also been assisting the Philippines in combating the Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children.

Wong will also pay a courtesy visit on President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

The two top officials also hold the portfolios of agriculture and of education.

"Minister Wong's visit comes after a series of high-level exchanges between the Philippines and Australia, reflecting both countries' strong commitment to advancing their Comprehensive Partnership to a higher level," DFA said in its release.

READ: SBS Filipino, telling stories for and of Australia’s fifth largest migrant community

AUSTRALIA

PHILIPPINES-AUSTRALIA RELATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Fact check: Senior high has not been replaced with mandatory military service

Fact check: Senior high has not been replaced with mandatory military service

By Cristina Chi | 17 hours ago
The government has not announced any plans to remove the senior high school program and replace this with a two-year military...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
CHED: No funds for subsidized college scholarships

CHED: No funds for subsidized college scholarships

By Jun Elias | 1 day ago
The Commission on Higher Education has no allocation to subsidize scholarships of college students enrolled in various private...
Headlines
fbtw
Universities, colleges seeking tuition hike

Universities, colleges seeking tuition hike

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
State universities and colleges and local universities and collegesare seeking an increase in tuition and miscellaneous fees...
Headlines
fbtw
Search for health chief still on

Search for health chief still on

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
The search for a new Department of Health secretary is still on, as the one reportedly being eyed for the post by President...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. to ASEAN: Abide by UNCLOS as oceans&rsquo; constitution

Marcos Jr. to ASEAN: Abide by UNCLOS as oceans’ constitution

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
President Marcos has called on Southeast Asian nations to abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Tubo nabuslot,mga balay nagusbat

By Sanden J. Anadia | 12 hours ago
Labing minos duha ka mga balay ubos sa taytayan sa Barangay Kamputhaw sa Cebu City ang nangaguba samtang ang ubang mga residente sa nahisgutang lugar nawad-an og agas sa tubig dihang nibuswak ang tubig gikan sa...
Headlines
fbtw

CPPO milahugay sa mga hepe sa kapolisan sa lungsod

By Decemay Padilla | 12 hours ago
Bag-o na ang hepe sa lima ka mga Police Stations sa Probinsiya sa Sugbo nga mao ang Minglanilla, Toledo, Carmen, Liloan ug Tabuelan Police Stations.
Headlines
fbtw

Nanglabni nakuha sa CCTV camera

By Decemay P. Padilla | 12 hours ago
Esnatser nga magsakay og bisekleta nakuhaan og footage sa CCTV camera gituohang madakpan ra sa labing daling panahon sumala pa sa kapolisan.
Headlines
fbtw

Mga pagpamusil sa Cebu City di angay ikabalaka-CCPO

By Decemay P. Padilla | 12 hours ago
Dili ra alarming ang shooting incidents nga nahitabo sa siyudad sa Sugbo ug mga isolated cases lang kini matod pa ni Cebu City Police Office Director Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog.
Headlines
fbtw

Gealon nakauyon sa tumong sa No Homework Act

By Sanden J. Anadia | 12 hours ago
Nipadangat sa ilang pagsuporta ang Konseho sa Siyudad sa Sugbo ngadto sa balaodnon nga giduso ni Senador Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. nga Senate Bill No. 1792 " o" No Homework Act of 2023." Sa resolusyon nga napasar...
Headlines
fbtw

CEMVEDCO nireklamo sa planong amendasyon sa market code

By Sanden J. Anadia | 12 hours ago
Nabalaka ang Cebu Market Vendors Multipurpose Cooperative nga basin pipila sa ilang supplier ang mawad-an og gana sa paghatud sa ilang mga produkto diha sa Carbon Market kon motaas ang mga bayranan niini.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with