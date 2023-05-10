LIVE: Senate panel continues inquiry on Degamo slay

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate public order panel is continuing its probe into the killing of former Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, which is alleged to have been masterminded by suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental).

In a media interview at the Senate Tuesday, committee chairperson Sen. Ronald dela Rosa said that more witnesses will be giving their testimonies against Teves at Wednesday’s hearing.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 8 a.m., but Dela Rosa said the first hour will be in executive session.

The past marathon hearings on Degamo’s killing saw dozens of witnesses surface to allege that Teves committed crimes against them, including murder.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said late Tuesday night that the government of Timor-Leste denied Teves’ application for asylum and has ordered him to leave in five days, during which he can still appeal the decision.

Watch the Senate inquiry LIVE at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.