^

Headlines

LIVE: Senate panel continues inquiry on Degamo slay

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
May 10, 2023 | 8:30am

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate public order panel is continuing its probe into the killing of former Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, which is alleged to have been masterminded by suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental).

In a media interview at the Senate Tuesday, committee chairperson Sen. Ronald dela Rosa said that more witnesses will be giving their testimonies against Teves at Wednesday’s hearing.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 8 a.m., but Dela Rosa said the first hour will be in executive session.

The past marathon hearings on Degamo’s killing saw dozens of witnesses surface to allege that Teves committed crimes against them, including murder.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said late Tuesday night that the government of Timor-Leste denied Teves’ application for asylum and has ordered him to leave in five days, during which he can still appeal the decision.

Watch the Senate inquiry LIVE at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

ARNOLFO TEVES JR.

ROEL DEGAMO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
DOH says COVID-19 pandemic not yet over after global health emergency lifting

DOH says COVID-19 pandemic not yet over after global health emergency lifting

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 17 hours ago
“Even though the WHO has already lifted the PHEIC status, they didn’t say the pandemic is already over,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Dela Rosa warns retired soldiers, cops may &lsquo;rage&rsquo; if pension program overhauled

Dela Rosa warns retired soldiers, cops may ‘rage’ if pension program overhauled

By Xave Gregorio | 16 hours ago
“They will rage. They will be very angry,” Sen. Ronald dela Rosa said in Filipino during a media interview at...
Headlines
fbtw
House probe sought into reselling of DepEd laptops for teachers

House probe sought into reselling of DepEd laptops for teachers

By Cristina Chi | 16 hours ago
House Resolution 950, filed on Tuesday, calls on the House good government and public accounts committee to conduct a probe...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Teves seeking asylum in Timor Leste &ndash; DOJ

Teves seeking asylum in Timor Leste – DOJ

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 9 hours ago
Bent on staying overseas amid the government’s efforts to get him home, suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves...
Headlines
fbtw
72 Filipinos from Sudan expected to arrive Tuesday

72 Filipinos from Sudan expected to arrive Tuesday

15 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is expecting 72 more Filipinos to arrive back from Sudan on Tuesday, which would...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Yosores, Tejo rule Mayor Cabaron chessfest

Yosores, Tejo rule Mayor Cabaron chessfest

9 hours ago
Fritz Lawrence Yosores and local chess legend Remejio Tejo came out as the biggest winners in the 1st Mayor Inocentes Cabaron...
Headlines
fbtw

Wolves, Dynnino, TTEC start strong in Inter-BPO hoopla

9 hours ago
The Newfold Wolves, Dynnino, and TTEC opened their respective campaigns on a bright note in the inaUgural Hoop Nation Inter-BPO League powered by Hype Pro Power Drink at the City Sports Club-Cebu gym.
Headlines
fbtw

2023 Sea Games marathon

By Raffy Uytiepo | 1 day ago
The Philippines has always been a power in the SEA Games Marathon but sad to say, not anymore. 
Headlines
fbtw

Racing in Mangoland

By Jose Vicente â€˜JVâ€™ Araneta | 2 days ago
For the past two days, I’ve been here in the Land of the Mangos’, aka Guimaras, for a 2-day, 2-stage road race titled the “Manggahanike Fest”. Cycling is just one of the many activities that...
Headlines
fbtw

Active Woman Duathlon set for May 21 at SRP

By Caecent No-ot Magsumbol | 3 days ago
The Cebu City government thru its sports commission supports the staging of the Active Woman Empowered Duathlon on May 21, 2023 at the South Road Properties.
Headlines
fbtw

Randall Cup 2023 Summer League kicks off today

4 days ago
The Randall Cup 2023 Summer League organized by Homeboys Basketball gets underway today at the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) lower c
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with