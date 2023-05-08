Navy names new missile-capable patrol boats after Marine Corps â€˜heroesâ€™

Navy names new missile-capable patrol boats after Marine Corps ‘heroes’

Handout photo shows the two missile-capable patrol boats delivered to the Philippine Navy on MV Mick.

MANILA, Philippines — The two new missile-capable Shaldag Mk. V patrol boats of the Philippine Navy have been renamed after Philippine Marine Corps officers who died while in service.

“Similar with their predecessors in the Acero-class Patrol Gunboats of the Fleet’s Littoral Combat Force, the two new platforms are now bearing the names of Philippine Marine Corps heroes, BRP Gener Tinangag (PG903) and BRP Domingo Deluana (PG905),” Lt. Giovanni Badidles, Philippine Fleet spokesperson, said in a statement Monday.

The Philippine Navy christened the two recently-delivered Fast Attack Interdiction Craft-missiles (FAIC) and the newly-upgraded shipbuilding center in Cavite, which is a project done to complement the navy’s FAIC Acquisition Project with Israel Shipyard, Inc.

The shipyard will be home to three FAIC platforms. The Philippines acquired nine from Israel Shipyards.

PG903 is named after Lance Cpl. Gener Tinangag, who was the assistant rifleman during the Battle of Marawi in 2017. He rescued four fellow wounded marines and found the body of late first Lt. John Frederick Savellano.

Tinangag later died of an enemy sniper shot to his stomach.

Meanwhile, PG905 is named after late Sgt. Domingo Deluana, who died in a blast during an RPG blast in 2000 while fighting against the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in Mindanao. Deluana was then engaged in suppressive fire to assist medical evacuation efforts.

Both Tinangag and Deluana received posthumously the Medal of Valor, the highest award given to military personnel for exhibiting courage.