^

Headlines

Visitation at Bilibid, CIW suspended anew amid COVID-19 threat

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
May 4, 2023 | 10:27am
Visitation at Bilibid, CIW suspended anew amid COVID-19 threat
Retired Gen. Gregorio Catapang Jr., director general of the Bureau of Corrections, leads the changing of prison guards at the New Bilibid Prison's Maximum Security Compound on April 12, 2023. Catapang is seen here talking to commanders of MaxSeCom's groups.
JUCRA pool photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Corrections has suspended visitation at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City and the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement late Wednesday night, the bureau said Director General Gregorio Catapang suspended visitation privileges starting May 2 at Bilibid and CIW “as part of the protocol to ensure the safety of Persons Deprived of Liberty in light of the spread of COVID-19 cases.”

BuCor said visitation privileges shall remain suspended until further notice.

The bureau said that Dra. Ma. Cecilia Villanueva, director of BuCor health services, reported to Catapang that of the 407 who were tested for COVID-19 on May 2, 32 were positive.

The following day, 174 underwent tests and 16 were confirmed positive.

“Though most of the positive cases are confine at the maximum compound, they are asymptomatic and mild cases, they are now at the isolation ward of the NBP,” BuCor said, although it is still unclear whether the 48 confirmed cases are PDLs or personnel.

The Bilibid houses about 18,000 PDLs.

Congestion has been a perennial problem in Philippine prisons and jails. This issue became more pressing when the coronavirus pandemic hit, where physical distancing and proper hygiene—considered as luxuries inside jails—are among safety protocols.

This forced the bureau to enforce lock up prisons from physical visitation from their loved ones for two years.

SPECIAL REPORT: Pandemic locks PDLs' families out of prisons

Villanueva said that there is likelihood that COVID-19 cases inside the prisons spread from visitors.

She then assured Catapang that they will continue contact tracing to prevent the spread of the virus. She added that more than 99% of PDLs have been fully vaccinated with 94% received their first booster shot.

BuCor urged relatives of PDLs to contact NBP’s Inmate Visitation Service Unit at 8478-0808 local 161 and CIW at 8532-1736.

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS

COVID-19

NEW BILIBID PRISON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 police generals, 2 colonels recommended for drug raps

2 police generals, 2 colonels recommended for drug raps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Four ranking police officials have been recommended to be removed from the Philippine National Police due to alleged involvement...
Headlines
fbtw
Will party-list lawmaker be named DOH chief?

Will party-list lawmaker be named DOH chief?

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
[email protected] party-list Rep. Antonio Rolando Golez Jr. is being eyed by President Marcos to lead the Department of...
Headlines
fbtw
Government printer to produce driver&rsquo;s license cards

Government printer to produce driver’s license cards

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
To speed up the release of plastic driver’s license cards while at the same time cutting cost, the Department of Transportation...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 150 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to arrive on May 4

Over 150 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to arrive on May 4

1 day ago
The two flights will travel to Manila from Jeddah and Riyadh. The DMW said Overseas Workers Welfare Administrator Arnell Ignacio...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Philippines-US ties rising above &lsquo;turbulent times&rsquo;

Marcos: Philippines-US ties rising above ‘turbulent times’

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The longstanding relationship between the Philippines and the United States might have had “turbulent times,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CHR lauds DepEd move to add red-tagging, EJK as rights violations in draft curriculum

CHR lauds DepEd move to add red-tagging, EJK as rights violations in draft curriculum

By Cristina Chi | 15 minutes ago
The Commission on Human Rights has expressed its support for the Department of Education’s move to add lessons on human...
Headlines
fbtw
72% of registered SIM card owners found process easy &mdash; SWS

72% of registered SIM card owners found process easy — SWS

1 hour ago
The survey, which was conducted on March 26 to 29 but was only released Wednesday evening, found that 56% of adult SIM card...
Headlines
fbtw
UN chief says 'we failed' to stop Sudan war as clashes break truce

UN chief says 'we failed' to stop Sudan war as clashes break truce

2 hours ago
Deadly urban combat broke out on April 15 between Sudan's de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who commands the regular...
Headlines
fbtw
MWSS chief: No El Ni&ntilde;o water shortage

MWSS chief: No El Niño water shortage

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System does not foresee a water shortage despite the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical...
Headlines
fbtw
Moderna eyes vaccine production facility in Philippines

Moderna eyes vaccine production facility in Philippines

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm Moderna is planning to build a vaccine production facility in the Philippines that will...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with