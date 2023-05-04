Visitation at Bilibid, CIW suspended anew amid COVID-19 threat

Retired Gen. Gregorio Catapang Jr., director general of the Bureau of Corrections, leads the changing of prison guards at the New Bilibid Prison's Maximum Security Compound on April 12, 2023. Catapang is seen here talking to commanders of MaxSeCom's groups.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Corrections has suspended visitation at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City and the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement late Wednesday night, the bureau said Director General Gregorio Catapang suspended visitation privileges starting May 2 at Bilibid and CIW “as part of the protocol to ensure the safety of Persons Deprived of Liberty in light of the spread of COVID-19 cases.”

BuCor said visitation privileges shall remain suspended until further notice.

The bureau said that Dra. Ma. Cecilia Villanueva, director of BuCor health services, reported to Catapang that of the 407 who were tested for COVID-19 on May 2, 32 were positive.

The following day, 174 underwent tests and 16 were confirmed positive.

“Though most of the positive cases are confine at the maximum compound, they are asymptomatic and mild cases, they are now at the isolation ward of the NBP,” BuCor said, although it is still unclear whether the 48 confirmed cases are PDLs or personnel.

The Bilibid houses about 18,000 PDLs.

Congestion has been a perennial problem in Philippine prisons and jails. This issue became more pressing when the coronavirus pandemic hit, where physical distancing and proper hygiene—considered as luxuries inside jails—are among safety protocols.

This forced the bureau to enforce lock up prisons from physical visitation from their loved ones for two years.

SPECIAL REPORT: Pandemic locks PDLs' families out of prisons

Villanueva said that there is likelihood that COVID-19 cases inside the prisons spread from visitors.

She then assured Catapang that they will continue contact tracing to prevent the spread of the virus. She added that more than 99% of PDLs have been fully vaccinated with 94% received their first booster shot.

BuCor urged relatives of PDLs to contact NBP’s Inmate Visitation Service Unit at 8478-0808 local 161 and CIW at 8532-1736.