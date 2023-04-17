^

Senate panel bars Teves from joining hearing remotely

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
April 17, 2023 | 11:22am
Senate panel bars Teves from joining hearing remotely
This photo shows Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr.
Congressman Arnie A. Teves / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate public order committee unanimously decided to not allow suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. to participate remotely in its investigation into the killing of former Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo.

Public order panel chair Sen. Ronald dela Rosa said Monday the members of the committee came to this decision in a meeting before the start of the inquiry where they raised legal issues that may arise should Teves, whose whereabouts are unknown, be allowed to testify remotely.

LIVE: Senate starts probe into Degamo killing

“The whereabouts of Congressman Teves is not known or definite, thus [issues of] jurisdiction as to his oath will be taken, may be questioned legally,” Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa said members of the panel agreed that the committee should have jurisdiction over Teves, especially should it cite him in contempt or order him to produce documents.

There is no rule governing the virtual attendance of resource persons before Senate committees, so senators relied on rules set by the Commission on Appointments and the Supreme Court on remote appearances.

CA rules hold that appointees must be at a Philippine embassy or consulate for them to be allowed to appear virtually. SC circulars also require presence before a Philippine embassy or consulate for virtual appearances outside of the country.

‘Doors not shut’

Dela Rosa said the committee remains open to hearing Teves’ side, as long as he shows up in person in the Senate.

“The doors are not completely shut down to Congressman Teves. If he wants to come here physically, then by all means, we will entertain,” Dela Rosa said. “Everything that he wants to say, we will listen to in the spirit of fairness. This committee would not like to be misconstrued as a one-sided committee.”

Dela Rosa said Teves called him Sunday about his appearance before the Senate panel, during which he asked the embattled Negros Oriental lawmaker why he does not want to attend the legislative inquiry in person.

“His reason was that he is under threat and is sure that he will be killed if he returns,” Dela Rosa said in Filipino, adding that he assured Teves of protection especially in the Senate.

Dela Rosa said Teves replied, “I will be safe there in the Senate. But when I leave, I will die.”

Dela Rosa previously allowed Teves to attend the hearing virtually, but this was protested by Degamo’s widow, Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, in a letter addressed to the senator where she said that this “undermines the value and importance of our presence” and is “unfair to those who will be attending personally.”

Teves has not returned to the country since he left four days before the massacre in Governor Degamo’s residence where he was distributing aid that killed him and eight others.

The Department of Justice believes Teves is in Cambodia, a country which does not have an extradition treaty with the Philippines. But Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said he has been told that some people have seen Teves in South Korea.

