Oriental Mindoro residents still bearing brunt of oil spill a month later

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
April 10, 2023 | 3:31pm
Philippines Coast Guard personnel and volunteer residents of Brgy. Buhay na Tubig in Pola, Oriental Mindoro use absorbent pads to remove oil from rocks.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — Residents in some of the most affected areas of the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro are still reeling from its devastating effects over a month later, as they reported that aid they received and their income are insufficient.

While marine scientist Jerwin Baure of Agham said the worst impacts of the oil spill have passed, a rapid impact assessment conducted by environmental and scientific groups earlier this month revealed that 93% of residents in four barangays in Calapan City and 86.5% of residents in two barangays in Pola town said their income was insufficient.

Of the Pola residents who said their income was not enough, 38.5% said they were not earning at all. Center for Environmental Concerns – Philippines estimated that on average, families in this town have lost P7,500 a month due to the oil spill.

“The figures could be worse if there were no cash-for-work programs and farming,” Jordan Fronda, CEC’s research, education and advocacy coordinator, said in Filipino during a virtual press briefing where they presented their findings.

Calapan residents who participated in the assessment said 86% of them have received either financial aid or relief goods, but 98% of them said this was not enough.

The same is true for Pola residents in the assessment, with 98% having said that they received aid but 81.5% of them said this was insufficient.

Norie Labay, captain of Barangay Maidlang in Calapan, echoed these sentiments, saying that their village only received aid from the city’s social welfare department once which was only enough for roughly half of their population of around 400.

“It’s really not enough for their daily expenses,” Labay said, adding that they managed to fill in the needs of the other half of the village through donations from non-governmental organizations and individuals.

The dire situation of these communities which largely depend on fishing have also impacted education as parents are forced to not send their children to school due to a lack of financial resources.

“Because people do not have money, they cannot give their children allowances,” Fronda said.

On top of money problems, Oriental Mindoro residents affected by the oil spill also have to confront health hazards as some of them reported having been exposed to oil directly or through inhalation, while others showed signs of depression.

Southern Tagalog Serve the People Corps coordinator Berto Alinea said the government should provide prompt, sufficient and continuous aid to the communities affected by the oil spill.

“In the end, the help provided by just private organizations would not be enough. The government should still play a big role in the whole response to this disaster,” Alinea said.

He also called on doctors and other medical professionals to launch a medical mission in affected areas, for the sunken motor tanker to be removed in the soonest possible time and for whoever is responsible for the incident to be held accountable.

ORIENTAL MINDORO

ORIENTAL MINDORO OIL SPILL
