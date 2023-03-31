PhilSA cautions against expected debris from Chinese rocket

Drop zone areas issued by the Philippine Space Agency on March 31, 2023 following the launch of Chinese Long March 4C rocket

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) on Friday called on the public to exercise caution due to expected debris from China’s rocket launch.

In an advisory, PhilSA said it is monitoring debris from the Long March 4C rocket, which was launched past 2 p.m. on Friday.

PhilSA said that expected unburned debris is projected to have fallen approximately 398 kilometers from Bajo de Masinloc in Zambales, 496 km from Bolinao in Pangasinan, or 527 km from Vigan in Ilocos Sur.

The estimated drop zone coordinates are:

17 48 00N 115 23 00E

17 34 00N 114 52 00E

17 41 15N 114 48 24E

18 11 56N 115 12 54E

“The debris is unlikely to have dropped on land features or inhabited areas within the Philippine territory. However, discarded debris may float around the area or wash to nearby coasts,” PhilSA said.

According to the agency, Long March 4C is known to carry toxic chemicals such as fuel.

“PhilSA cautions everyone against retrieving or coming in close contact with debris that may contain remnants of toxic substances such as rocket fuel,” the space agency said as it advised the public to inform local authorities if suspected debris is sighted.

It added that personnel protective equipment is recommended when contact with the debris is unavoidable.

Prior to launch, PhilSA issued an advisory to relevant government authorities that reiterated the risks of falling debris to ships, aircraft, fishing boats, and other vessels passing through the drop zone area, and recommended the issuance of warnings and temporary restrictions. — Gaea Katreena Cabico