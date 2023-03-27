Hontiveros wants accountability from Pharmally execs in anomalous deal

MANILA, Philippines – Sen. Risa Hontiveros stressed that the private individuals involved in the anomalous Php1.5-billion peso Pharmally deal should be held accountable following the recommendations of the Senate Blue Ribbon committee then led by Senator Gordon.

The said controversial transaction between Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation and the past administration occurred at the onset of the pandemic and is currently being investigated by Ombudsman Samuel Martires.

Martires recently started to act on the filed cases and the Senate Blue Ribbon Report on Pharmally by suspending 33 government officials, including the Deputy Ombudsman, for 60 days so they cannot hinder the investigation.

The suspended officials are primarily from the Department of Health and the Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM). Among the private individuals allegedly involved are Linconn Ong, Michael Yang, siblings Mohit and Twinkle Dargani, Krizle Grace Mago, Lloyd Christopher Lao, Huang Tzu Yen and husband and wife Lin Wei Xiong and Rose Nono Lin. Rose Nono Lin, who lost her Congressional bid in Quezon City, was likewise additionally charged with perjury for lying in the Senate and denying any involvement with Pharmally.

However, after further investigations by the Senate, it was revealed that Lin’s husband, Lin Wei Xiong, was not only a close partner of Michael Yang but was also the finance manager of Pharmally.

It was also found that Lin and her family members were officials of many of Michael Yang’s various companies. After these were revealed, Rose Lin reportedly feigned sickness and avoided attending further Senate hearings. Lin Wei Xiong, for his part, is reportedly at large in Dubai.

Plunder complaints were ealier filed with the Ombudsman against the same individuals by the Samahang Progresibong Kabataan, which called for the individuals to be prosecuted by the Sandiganbayan.

Gordon, for his part, said the Ombudsman can undertake a moto propio investigation to ensure that the persons allegedly involved in the deal are investigated, prosecuted, jailed and made accountable for planning and implementing the scam.

Hontiveros, meanwhile, welcomed the Ombudsman’s probe.

“The Ombudsman’s move is a good start, but (it) also should focus on the masterminds who perpetrated the biggest scam against the Filipino people,” said Hontiveros.