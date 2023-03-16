On Women’s Month, group calls to free political prisoners

In a statement, Tanggol Bayi (Defend Women) noted that 162 out of the current 819 political prisoners are women. Long-detained – some have aged, while some are facing illnesses.

MANILA, Philippines — As the country commemorates Women’s Month, a group is calling on the government to free all political prisoners – noting that the women put behind bars due to their political beliefs have families waiting for them.

“They are activists who long to rejoin the mainstream of the people’s struggle,” Tanggol Bayi Co-convenor Atty. Maria Sol Taule said in a statement on Thursday. “But they are also mothers, wives, daughters, and sisters, and their families are suffering without them.”

Among the list of political prisoners mentioned is 24-year-old Frenchie Mae Cumpio, a community journalist who was arrested in Tacloban on bogus charges in violation of the Anti-Terror Financing Act.

The group also called for the release of Martial Law survivor Adora Faye de Vera, who is facing trumped-up charges of murder and multiple frustrated murder.

Grace Verzosa, 35, is the longest-held woman political prisoner after being behind bars for almost a decade now. She was arrested in 2013 based on warrants that did not even include her name. She faces charges of robbery, homicide, and illegal possession of explosives.

Others listed by the group, who are mostly facing trumped up charges, include:

Presentacion Saluta, 63

Cleofe Lagtapon, 65

Ma. Fe Serrano, 66

Evangeline Rapanut, 72

Ge-ann Perez, 24

Renalyn Tejero, 27

Glendyl Malabanan

Rowena Rosales, 51

Arlene Panea, 34

Virginia Villamor, 69

Alexandrea Pacalda, 28

“The fight for women’s rights goes hand in hand with the struggle for human and people’s rights,” Taule said.