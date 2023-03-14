Cases filed over Roel Degamo killing to be tried in Manila courts

Photo shows the firearm of an officer guarding the wake of Degamo in Dumaguete City.

MANILA, Philippines — Cases filed regarding the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo will now be heard in Manila courts in consideration of the complexity of the cases and security of the accused.

This was after the Supreme Court, in an en banc session on Tuesday, approved the request of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla to transfer the proceedings to the capital.

In a statement, the SC Public Information Office said Remulla wrote to Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo on March 9, through Court Administrator Raul Villanueva.

The justice secretary said he was filing the request as the department “[anticipates] the filing of other cases related thereto, considering the number of victims who are yet to file their complaints.”

“For ‘all future cases’ that may be filed in relation to the subject charges now pending before the courts in Negros Oriental, [Villanueva] recommended that the Court may also order the transfer thereof to the RTC in Manila once these are filed in the proper courts in Negros Oriental,” the SC PIO said.

Men with high-powered firearms swooped into the provincial governor’s house on March 4 and fired at the people who were there to receive aid. Degamo and eight others were killed while more than a dozen others were hurt.

Pursuit operations for the gunmen are still ongoing, with four suspects under government custody and one killed in a shootout with authorities.

Murder and frustrated murder charges have been filed against four accused, while twelve others who remain unidentified also face the same set of charges before the Negros Oriental court.

A separate set of information or charge sheet for three counts for violation of illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives has been filed before the Bayawan City Regional Trial Court.

Remulla’s request

The SC PIO said that Remulla cited three reasons as basis for his request to Gesmundo.

These are:

The case gained significant media attention in Negros Oriental and thus created a hostile environment for respondents

Three of the victims are government officials—two are reportedly barangay officials—the “political complexion” of the case may lead to intimidation and harassment of parties involved in the case, and may undermine the trial’s integrity

Logistical difficulties as the accused are currently at the National Bureau of Investigation in Manila since facilities in the province may not be equipped enough to handle a high-profile case

The SC PIO said that the OCA agreed with Remulla in their memorandum for the chief justice.

“The Court Administrator said that ‘a change of venue to Manila would be in the best interest of all parties involved’ and it ‘will provide a neutral venue where the trial can be conducted fairly and impartially, free from any undue influence or bias,” it added.