^

Headlines

Cases filed over Roel Degamo killing to be tried in Manila courts

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
March 14, 2023 | 4:02pm
Cases filed over Roel Degamo killing to be tried in Manila courts
Photo shows the firearm of an officer guarding the wake of Degamo in Dumaguete City.
PTV4

MANILA, Philippines — Cases filed regarding the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo will now be heard in Manila courts in consideration of the complexity of the cases and security of the accused.

This was after the Supreme Court, in an en banc session on Tuesday, approved the request of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla to transfer the proceedings to the capital.

In a statement, the SC Public Information Office said Remulla wrote to Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo on March 9, through Court Administrator Raul Villanueva.

The justice secretary said he was filing the request as the department “[anticipates] the filing of other cases related thereto, considering the number of victims who are yet to file their complaints.”

“For ‘all future cases’ that may be filed in relation to the subject charges now pending before the courts in Negros Oriental, [Villanueva] recommended that the Court may also order the transfer thereof to the RTC in Manila once these are filed in the proper courts in Negros Oriental,” the SC PIO said.

Men with high-powered firearms swooped into the provincial governor’s house on March 4 and fired at the people who were there to receive aid. Degamo and eight others were killed while more than a dozen others were hurt.

Pursuit operations for the gunmen are still ongoing, with four suspects under government custody and one killed in a shootout with authorities.

Murder and frustrated murder charges have been filed against four accused, while twelve others who remain unidentified also face the same set of charges before the Negros Oriental court.

A separate set of information or charge sheet for three counts for violation of illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives has been filed before the Bayawan City Regional Trial Court.

Remulla’s request

The SC PIO said that Remulla cited three reasons as basis for his request to Gesmundo.

These are:

  • The case gained significant media attention in Negros Oriental and thus created a hostile environment for respondents
  • Three of the victims are government officials—two are reportedly barangay officials—the “political complexion” of the case may lead to intimidation and harassment of parties involved in the case, and may undermine the trial’s integrity
  • Logistical difficulties as the accused are currently at the National Bureau of Investigation in Manila since facilities in the province may not be equipped enough to handle a high-profile case

RELATED: Teves' lawyers say he intends to come home but security is a concern

The SC PIO said that the OCA agreed with Remulla in their memorandum for the chief justice.

“The Court Administrator said that ‘a change of venue to Manila would be in the best interest of all parties involved’ and it ‘will provide a neutral venue where the trial can be conducted fairly and impartially, free from any undue influence or bias,” it added.

JESUS CRISPIN REMULLA

ROEL DEGAMO

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
More than 5 years later, cop found guilty of murdering teens Carl-Kulot in 'drug war' op

More than 5 years later, cop found guilty of murdering teens Carl-Kulot in 'drug war' op

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
A Navotas court has found former policeman Jeffrey Perez guilty of killing teenagers Carl Angelo Arnaiz and Reynaldo "Kulot" De...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Raps filed vs Teves aide, 5 more over guns and grenades seized from his properties

Raps filed vs Teves aide, 5 more over guns and grenades seized from his properties

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
The filing comes after the simultaneous raids conducted in the five different addresses in Basay and Bawayan City, in Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
SC division orders dismissal of rape, acts of lasciviousness charges vs Vhong Navarro

SC division orders dismissal of rape, acts of lasciviousness charges vs Vhong Navarro

By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
The Supreme Court’s Third Division has ordered the dismissal the rape and acts of lasciviousness charges filed against...
Headlines
fbtw
Marina: Tanker in Oriental Mindoro oil spill had no permit

Marina: Tanker in Oriental Mindoro oil spill had no permit

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
The sunken tanker that leaked oil that threatens to damage the environment and harm people should have never been allowed...
Headlines
fbtw
NTF-ELCAC hits human rights defenders bill

NTF-ELCAC hits human rights defenders bill

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict is asking the House of Representatives to junk House Bill 77...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vilma Santos swears 'no retoke, botox' at 60th showbiz anniversary
Exclusive

Vilma Santos swears 'no retoke, botox' at 60th showbiz anniversary

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
"Star for All Seasons" Vilma Santos revealed her beauty secrets all these years, and these, she vowed, did not include "Salamat,...
Headlines
fbtw
WATCH: &lsquo;Eat Bulaga&rsquo; rumored to undergo a major rebranding

WATCH: ‘Eat Bulaga’ rumored to undergo a major rebranding

By Martin Ramos | 4 days ago
Rumors swirled this week that the country’s longest running noontime show "Eat Bulaga" may be losing three of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Boom placed to contain oil spill in Oriental Mindoro

Boom placed to contain oil spill in Oriental Mindoro

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 days ago
The Philippine Coast Guard reported on Wednesday the installation of the boom to help contain the oil leaked by the sunken...
Headlines
fbtw
WATCH: Local government violence alarms national government

WATCH: Local government violence alarms national government

By Martin Ramos | 6 days ago
Since President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. took office on June 30, 2022, five ex-local officials were shot...
Headlines
fbtw
Barbie Forteza says pairing with David Licauco is just 'business partnership'

Barbie Forteza says pairing with David Licauco is just 'business partnership'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
As another addition to the list of popular Filipino love teams, Barbie and David have become household names after the successful...
Headlines
fbtw
WATCH: How to make Pyanggang Manok, Mindanao's delicious 'burnt' chicken dish
Exclusive

WATCH: How to make Pyanggang Manok, Mindanao's delicious 'burnt' chicken dish

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
Its curious look is a natural conversation starter for a nation that has yet to fully discover Southern Mindanao dishes....
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with