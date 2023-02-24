^

Headlines

SC disbars 2 lawyers over claims of influence over prosecution, appeals court

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
February 24, 2023 | 1:25pm
SC disbars 2 lawyers over claims of influence over prosecution, appeals court
This file photo shows the Supreme Court of the Philippines in Manila.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has disbarred two lawyers who claimed they have influence over the Court of Appeals and prosecutor’s office, respectively.

In two separate statements, the SC Public Information Office said it disbarred William Delos Santos and Carlo Marco Bautista, after the tribunal found that they both have violated the Code of Professional Responsibility for lawyers.

The SC PIO in a statement said Delos Santos claimed to his client, complainant Norma Flores, that he can bribe the justices of the Court of Appeals’ 15th Division, where the case of Norma’s son was pending.

The SC PIO said that in 2015, Delos Santos asked Flores for an additional payment of P160,000, on top of acceptance fee and payment for request of documents amounting to P25,000.

“Upon receiving the amount, Delos Santos reassured Norma that the money would be delivered to his insider or ‘facilitator’ within the Fifteenth Division of the CA,” it added.

But the appeals’ court still upheld the conviction of Norma’s son while Delos Santos claimed that “he did not know what happened.” The lawyer also promised he would return the money but he failed to do so.

The SC directed Delos Santos to answer the complaint, but the latter did not comply, prompting the SC to refer the case to the IBP. However, the lawyer still failed to submit the pleadings.

The high court then echoed the findings and recommendation of the IBP Board to order the disbarment of Delos Santos and direct him to return the amount of P160,000 to Norma, with legal interest.

His “obstinate snobbery to comply with [the Court’s and the IBP’s] orders not only betrays a recalcitrant flaw in his character, [but] also underscores his disrespect of lawful orders which is only too deserving of reproof,” the SC had also said.

Purging the legal profession of erring members

In a separate release, the SC PIO said that Bautista was disbarred for “his gross violations of the Code of Professional Responsibility when he received money from a client purportedly in exchange of a favorable resolution of a criminal case pending before the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office.”

The SC PIO said Bautista’s client, Anthony Lim, filed an administrative complaint against him before the Integrated Bar of the Philippines-Commission on Bar Discipline (IBP-CBD).

Lim sought Bautista’s services to handle the complaint filed by the former’s father, but he said the lawyer “acted as fixer, solicited money from him to influence the decision of the prosecutors, and failed to provide an accounting thereof, among others, in gross violation of the CPR.”

Despite checks issued to Bautista, Lim’s father lost the case, the SC PIO added.

The IBP-CBD recommended the disbarment of Bautista, findings which the SC concurred with. The SC PIO said: “[T]he [SC] held that there was substantial evidence presented to convince the Court that the money was exchanged in consideration of the legal services of Bautista and for the mobilization of the latter’s contacts at the national prosecution service."

The Court also pointed out that the parties did not dispute the exchange of money between them, with records showing that P13.3-million worth of checks have been issued.

“The Court reiterated that the lawyer’s act of influence-peddling for implying that he is able to influence any public official, tribunal or legislative body erodes the public’s trust and confidence in the legal system and puts the administration of the justice in a bad light,” it added.

The PIO also said: "The latest action of the Court is a clear indication that the Judiciary is committed to purging the legal profession of erring members."

The SC has recently concluded its nationwide Ethics Caravan for the Proposed Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability, held from September 2022 to January 2023.

This was part of the SC’s efforts to update the Code of Professional Responsibility “and craft a modern, relevant and responsive guide for lawyers’ conduct.”

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos Jr. declares people power holiday today

Marcos Jr. declares people power holiday today

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Marcos has declared Feb. 24 a special non-working day throughout the country, applying the holiday economics principle...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: North Korea ballistic missile test 'provokes tension, undermines stability'

DFA: North Korea ballistic missile test 'provokes tension, undermines stability'

1 day ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the “sudden launching drill” at 8 a.m. on Saturday and that afternoon,...
Headlines
fbtw
'Last trip': Individual traditional jeepneys to stop operations after June 30

'Last trip': Individual traditional jeepneys to stop operations after June 30

By James Relativo | 3 days ago
Individual operators of traditional jeepneys will no longer be allowed to continue their operations after June 30, 2023 —...
Headlines
fbtw
In commemoration of EDSA, February 24 declared a special non-working day

In commemoration of EDSA, February 24 declared a special non-working day

18 hours ago
The country is celebrating the 37th anniversary of the revolution that ended the years-long martial law period under former...
Headlines
fbtw
Passengers of crashed Cessna plane on Mayon confirmed dead

Passengers of crashed Cessna plane on Mayon confirmed dead

1 day ago
Four people, including two Australians, were on board the Cessna 340 aircraft when it went missing on Saturday morning after...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dumagat-Remontados vs Kaliwa Dam end grueling walk to Manila without dialogue with Marcos

Dumagat-Remontados vs Kaliwa Dam end grueling walk to Manila without dialogue with Marcos

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
The grueling journey to the capital region did not end the way Dumagat-Remontados of Sierra Madre hoped. But the outcome did...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines joins UN demand for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

Philippines joins UN demand for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

By AmÃ©lie Bottollier-Depois | 6 hours ago
The United Nations voted overwhelmingly to demand Russia immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine,...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 drugs out in Philippine markets soon

COVID-19 drugs out in Philippine markets soon

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Safe and effective drugs against COVID-19 may soon be available in the Philippine market as the Food and Drug Administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Municipal mayors vow support for Marcos&rsquo; development agenda

Municipal mayors vow support for Marcos’ development agenda

14 hours ago
Municipal mayors have expressed full support for President Marcos’ development agenda that aims to push economic growth,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No arguments over ICC probe on drug war&rsquo; &nbsp;

‘No arguments over ICC probe on drug war’  

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla had expected to argue with the European Parliament’s delegates who visited the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with