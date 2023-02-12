^

Writer, activist Lualhati Bautista dies at 77

February 12, 2023 | 2:44pm
Writer, activist Lualhati Bautista dies at 77
Lualhati Bautista speaks in this photo uploaded on her personal Facebook account with the University of the Philippines' watermark on Oct. 24, 2014.
MANILA, Philippines – Women’s rights activist and novelist Lualhati Bautista passed away on Saturday, one of her grandchildren wrote in a social media post.

She passed "peacefully" at 6 a.m. on February 11. Lualhati was 77 years old. 

"With her ideals and advocacies all beyond reproach always with the intent of advancing the social consciousness especially about women's rights and toppling the macho-feudal society we collectively live in," Xyril Salazar wrote on Sunday.

Salazar said a public viewing will be available soon.

Lualhati – an activist known for writing on stories of abuse and life under dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.'s Martial Law and after his fall in 1986 – penned "Dekada 70", "Desaparesidos", "'GAPÔ" and "Bata, Bata...Pa'no Ka Ginawa?" 

"A woman that has braved the regime of Marcos Sr. himself, never wavering and never backing down even when the dictator himself had the gun directly at her throat," Salazar said.

Just last year, she received an offer from international publishing company Penguin Classics to republish her novel "Dekada 70," a story that follows a couple trying to raise their family during the years of the dictatorship.

The book is currently self-published and has since been adapted on-screen. 

FROM INTERAKSYON: Lualhati Bautista remembers Martial Law victims ahead of 49th anniversary of declaration

DEKADA 70

DESAPARESIDOS

LUALHATI BAUTISTA
