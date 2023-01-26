Ople favors labor diplomacy over deployment ban to ensure OFW safety

MANILA, Philippines — In the face of calls for another deployment ban to Kuwait, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople said she would prefer to exercise labor diplomacy — or settling the issues through official negotiations and talks.

Echoing earlier statements, Ople said the Philippines would prefer to negotiate a better bilateral agreement after a Kuwait based overseas Filipino worker, 35-year-old Jullebee Ranara, was found dead over the weekend. The 17-year-old son of her employer was named a suspect in the killings.

"We appreciate the good intentions behind the calls to impose a deployment ban to Kuwait," Ople said in a statement on Thursday. "But I have always believed in social dialogue as the all-important first step in resolving labor migration concerns."

The country’s migration chief also clarified that they are not "insensitive to such calls," but they instead want to "add more safeguards and ensure that justice is pursued on behalf of Jullebee and her family."

RELATED: Senators suggest Kuwait deployment ban after killing of OFW

Ople was not specific as to how a new bilateral agreement would better protect OFWs deployed in Kuwait, especially if an existing one already failed to do so.

Migrante International – a coalition of OFW groups and their families – previously noted that the bilateral agreement inked in 2018 after the death of a Filipino domestic Helper, Joanna Demafelis, is not enough.

"New contracts stipulating one day-off for OFWs per week and their working and sleeping hours are not enough," Migrante said.

Returning home

Ranara’s burnt body was found in the desert. Kuwaiti media reported that she was pregnant at the time of her death, although local authorities are still investigating her case.

"We acknowledge and appreciate the quick response of the Kuwaiti authorities. The principal suspect was arrested less than 24 hours after Jullebee’s body was discovered," Ople said.

"They have also extended their full assistance in facilitating the repatriation of our OFWs who have been staying at the shelter."

RELATED: DMW brings home more than 300 distressed OFWs from Saudi Arabia

Her remains will be brought home on Friday evening, the Department of Foreign Affairs told reporters on Thursday. The cost of Ranara's repatriation will be shouldered by her former employers.

The DFA said it hired a lawyer to sort out Ranara's case. Meanwhile, the Department of Migrant Workers has already reached out to her family back home and extended their help for any needed assistance. — with a report from Xave Gregorio