Philippines, US announce designation of four new EDCA sites

In this May 2017 photo, soldiers participating in the first part of the Civil Military Activity from the Sea, one leg of the Philippines-US Balikatan exercise for 2017 held in Casiguran, Aurora province, are shown.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and the United States have agreed to expand its military partnership by designating four new sites “in strategic areas” under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

The agreement allows US military to access facilities in Philippine military bases and camps.

“The EDCA is a key pillar of the US-Philippines alliance, which supports combined training, exercises, and interoperability between our forces,” a joint statement between the US Department of Defense and the Philippine Department of National Defense read.

“Expansion of the EDCA will make our alliance stronger and more resilient, and will accelerate modernization of our combined military capabilities.”

This comes as US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is in the Philippines to strengthen the alliance of Washington’s oldest military ally in Asia. Austin is the latest to step foot in Manila for a string of high-level engagements between Manila and Washington, which included visits from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Vice President Kamala Harris last year.

Austin first visited Camp Navarro in Mindanao “to highlight the consistency and the interoperability of the US-Philippine alliance,” a senior US defense official was quoted saying in a department article, noting that Washington extended efforts to maintain stability in southern Philippines.

RELATED: How expanded EDCA access to AFP sites could affect independent foreign policy

There are five existing sites identified under EDCA – namely in Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Nueva Ecija, Palawan and Pampanga – and Defense officials from both Manila and Washington have agreed to expedite the completion of its existing projects. The US has provided over $82 million for the development of infrastructure in the five sites.

The four new EDCA locations have yet to be named as of writing. A Philippine official earlier told Agence France-Presse that negotiations are ongoing for a fifth site.

READ: Philippines to expand US access to military bases: official

"The addition of these new EDCA locations will allow more rapid support for humanitarian and climate-related disasters in the Philippines, and respond to other shared challenges," their joint statement read.

Opposing new EDCA sites

BAYAN Secretary General Nato Reyes opposed the EDCA expansion, calling on lawmakers at the Senate to review the agreement, viewing it as a response to the geopolitical issue concerning Taiwan. Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last year sparked tensions with China, as Beijing viewed it as a “serious violation” of the One-China principle.

Pelosi was the highest-ranked elected US official to step foot in Taiwan in over two decades. Her visit triggered China to conduct its biggest-ever military exercises around the self-governing island.

“Filipinos must not allow our country to be used as staging ground for any US military intervention in the region,” Reyes said. “Allowing US use of our facilities will drag us into this conflict which is not aligned with our national interests.”

READ: What the Philippines can learn from China's reaction to Pelosi's Taiwan visit

In a separate statement, militant fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) also rejected plans for additional EDCA sites.

“Our territorial waters in the West Philippine Sea are already militarized by China; the last thing that Filipino fishers want is an expansion of U.S. military bases at the further expense of our sovereign rights and territorial integrity,” PAMALAKAYA National Spokesperson Ronnel Arambulo said.

READ: On 4th of July, Makabayan party-lists seek repeal of VFA, EDCA

Meanwhile, Reyes also added that the Philippines should remain vigilant with the US’ offer to help the country defend its territory in the West Philippine Sea, claiming that “the US did not stop China from its aggressive acts.”

Washington has repeatedly backed the Philippines in asserting its rights over the disputed waters, saying that it is ready to assist the country should there be armed attacks.

The Philippines also welcomed the possibility of holding joint patrols with the US in the West Philippine Sea, as it is within the ambits of the two countries’ Mutual Defense Treaty. — with a report from Kristine Joy Patag