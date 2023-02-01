^

Headlines

Senate Blue Ribbon probe sought into Pagcor’s POGO auditor

Philstar.com
February 1, 2023 | 12:21pm
Senate Blue Ribbon probe sought into Pagcorâs POGO auditor
In POGOs, bets are made by players abroad through service providers based here in the Philippines.
Tory Ho / AFP / File

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian has asked the Blue Ribbon panel to investigate the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.’s “seemingly anomalous” engagement of a third-party auditor for offshore gaming companies.

Gatchalian on Monday filed Senate Resolution 452 calling for a Blue Ribbon probe into the procurement of Global ComRCI Consortium, which was found during a previous Senate hearing to be lacking permits and of having presented dubious documents.

Among the red flags seen by senators during the hearing that Gatchalian presided was the certification that Global ComRCI presented was issued by a bank not registered with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

The joint venture was also not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and did not meet the requirements specified in the terms of reference for the engagement of a third-party auditor.

The office of Global ComRCI could also not be located.

In his resolution, Gatchalian said it is important for the Blue Ribbon panel to investigate this as it involved the payment of almost P6 billion to Global ComRCI.

“This seemingly anomalous government procurement and public expenditure must be examined and accounted for with zeal and vigor in order to maintain the trust and confidence of the people to the government,” he said.

He added that Global ComRCI’s “lack of technical capability” and “consequent failure” to determine the gross gaming revenues from Philippine offshore gaming operators could lead to the underpayment of franchise fees and gaming taxes. — Xave Gregorio

POGO

SENATE

SHERWIN GATCHALIAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rex Gatchalian named new DSWD secretary

Rex Gatchalian named new DSWD secretary

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos has named Valenzuela City Rep. Rex Gatchalian as secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development,...
Headlines
fbtw
Sandiganbayan denies Marcos bid to recover sequestered assets

Sandiganbayan denies Marcos bid to recover sequestered assets

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has denied the plea of former first lady Imelda Marcos and her daughter Irene Marcos-Araneta for the return...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Significant decliner&rsquo; Philippine ranks 116th in global corruption index

‘Significant decliner’ Philippine ranks 116th in global corruption index

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
While it improved a notch, the Philippines has retained its score and remains among the “significant decliners”...
Headlines
fbtw
ORION to perk up onion industry

ORION to perk up onion industry

By Danessa Rivera | 13 hours ago
To support onion farmers and increase domestic supply, the Department of Agriculture will launch the Optimization and Resiliency...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC investigation an insult to Philippines, says Duterte

ICC investigation an insult to Philippines, says Duterte

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 13 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte called the reopening of the probe on drug war killings an ‘insult’ to the c...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Review to proceed after nearly all PNP execs file courtesy resignations

Review to proceed after nearly all PNP execs file courtesy resignations

28 minutes ago
The deadline to file the courtesy resignations that Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. appealed to police colonels and generals...
Headlines
fbtw
New law needed to manage minerals for clean energy shift &mdash; study

New law needed to manage minerals for clean energy shift — study

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The extraction of minerals needed for renewable energy technologies drives deforestation and the climate crisis, threatens...
Headlines
fbtw
Lack of guidance counselors hampers prevention of student suicides

Lack of guidance counselors hampers prevention of student suicides

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
“While we do have mental health programs, while we have funding, if we have a limited capacity to onboard additional...
Headlines
fbtw
1 million bivalent jabs from COVAX arriving in March

1 million bivalent jabs from COVAX arriving in March

By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Around one million doses of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility are expected to arrive in the country by the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos eyes P1 billion subsidy fund for housing program

Marcos eyes P1 billion subsidy fund for housing program

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
President Marcos is pushing for a P1-billion housing subsidy fund to provide low-income Filipinos access to decent and affordable...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with