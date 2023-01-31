^

After months as OIC, Vergeire says ready to be health chief if offered the job

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 31, 2023 | 3:29pm
Department of Health (DOH) Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Singh-Vergeire led the third and final day of the DOH National Staff Meeting, geared towards strengthening the 2023 Agenda of the Department.
Department of Health

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:54 p.m.) — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has yet to name a health secretary, but Maria Rosario Vergeire — officer-in-charge of the Department of Health since July — said she is now ready for the job.

A career official, Vergeire previously expressed reservations about taking the helm of the department, saying she wants to continue serving the public until she retires. Cabinet officials serve at the pleasure of the president and step down from office when their principal's term ends, if not sooner.

But in a briefing on Tuesday, Vergeire said she is now ready to be health secretary should Marcos offer the position to her.

"For the past six months, I’ve experienced going to the ground, talking to different groups. I’ve seen a lot of things and opportunities I can change and lead reforms with," she said partky in Filipino.

"I have a lot of hesitations because of my career executive position, the tenure of this position. But with all of this happening and the work that needs to be accomplished for us to improve our healthcare system, I think this is the appropriate time for me to help the country."

Vergeire said she will discuss this with Marcos, whom she previously said had not offered her the post.

"It will go a process where I can discuss this with the president that I am now ready to be appointed if and when that would be his decision," she said.

The vacancy in the health department has raised concerns and prompted criticisms. Several groups and individuals, including House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro (ACT Teachers Party-list), said the lack of a full-fledged secretary shows the health sector is not a government priority.

In October, Marcos said he would name a health secretary once the country’s COVID-19 situation "normalizes."

The World Health Organization on Monday said the COVID-19 pandemic remains a public health emergency of international concern three years after the United Nations agency sounded the highest level of global alert.

Vergeire, who had opposed the lifting of rules on wearing masks in public and later overruled, said that COVID-19 cases in the country are more manageable than they used to be.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

MARIA ROSARIO VERGEIRE
