Slain Kuwait OFWâ€™s remains to be brought home Friday evening

Slain Kuwait OFW’s remains to be brought home Friday evening

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
January 26, 2023 | 11:42am
Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople comforts the mother of slain OFW Jullebee Ranaza, who was a domestic worker based in Kuwait.
MANILA, Philippines — The remains of overseas Filipino worker Jullebee Ranara, whose burnt body was found in a desert in Kuwait, will be brought home on Friday night, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

In a press briefing on Thursday, DFA said Ranara’s former employers will be shouldering expenses for the repatriation of her remains. The 17-year-old son of Ranara’s employers, suspect behind her death, has since been under the custody of local authorities.

The 35-year-old domestic helper’s burnt body was found in the desert over the weekend, Kuwaiti media reported. Arab Times Online reported that Ranara’s autopsy showed she was pregnant at the time of her death, but local authorities are still investigating the incident.

Following reports of another slain OFW in Kuwait, senators have called for a deployment ban in Kuwait. The Philippines previously banned its workers from traveling to Kuwait, after the deaths of Joanna Demafelis in 2018 and Jeanelyn Villavende in 2019 — both Filipino domestic helpers deployed there.

However, the Department of Migrant Workers said that it will reach out to the Kuwaiti government for reforms in the bilateral labor agreement.

“Maybe it’s time to review the 2018 bilateral labor agreement so that it would be similar to the bilateral agreement with Saudi Arabia which has more safeguards for our workers," Ople told reporters on Tuesday.

The DMW has also extended assistance to Ranara’s family, while Ople has visited the mother and the daughter left behind by Ranara. — with a report from Xave Gregorio

