Philippines logs 1,891 new COVID-19 cases last week

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
January 24, 2023 | 12:00am
People try to catch lai see (red envelope) and goodies being thrown by employees of a grocery store during lunar new year celebrations in the Chinatown area of Manila on January 22, 2023.
Ted ALJIBE / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Close to 2,000 additional COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country in the past week, 35 percent lower than the cases recorded from Jan. 9 to 15, the Department of Health (DOH) said yesterday.

The latest COVID-19 Bulletin issued by the DOH showed there were 1,891 new cases logged from Jan. 16 to 22, while daily average number of new COVID-19 infections is 270.

Meanwhile, there are four new patients in severe and critical conditions, while 104 deaths from COVID-19 have been verified – seven of which occurred from Jan. 9 to 22.

On Jan. 22, the DOH recorded 432 severe and critical COVID-19 patients who sought admission in hospitals, or 9.4 percent of total COVID-19 admissions in the country.

Out of the 2,299 ICU beds intended for COVID-19 patients, 370 (16.1 percent) were occupied while 19.1 percent or 3,509 out of 18,410 non-ICU COVID-19 beds were being used.

The DOH also reported that as of Jan. 22, more than 73 million individuals or 94.52 percent of the target population have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Included here are the additional 16,170 individuals vaccinated from Jan. 16 to 22.

Likewise, more than 21 million individuals have received their booster shots. These included 51,925 individuals boosted the same week.

The DOH also said that 6.9 million senior citizens or 79.46 percent of the target A2 population were able to receive their primary vaccine series.

The health department advised the public to continuously observe minimum public health standards.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said that even though the optional masking policy is now in effect, the public – especially the elderly, those with comorbidities and immune compromised – are highly encouraged to still wear face masks.

The DOH also said that for additional protection against COVID-19, the public should get vaccinated and boosted.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila’s latest seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate has further decreased to 2.4 percent on Jan. 21, OCTA Research group said yesterday.

OCTA fellow Guido David said the National Capital Region (NCR)’s positivity rate or the percentage of people who tested positive for COVID-19 dropped from 3.7 percent on Jan. 14 to 2.4 percent.– With Pia Lee-Brago

Provinces that recorded a positivity rate below the 5 percent threshold were Albay, Bataan, Batangas, Benguet, Bulacan, Cagayan, Cavite, Ilocos Norte, La Union, Laguna, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Quezon and Zambales.

“No province in Luzon had an increase in positivity rate. Many provinces have low positivity rate (less than 5 percent),” David said in a Twitter post.

OCTA also reported Sunday a nationwide COVID-19 positivity rate of 2.7 percent.

The DOH reported 399 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. – Pia Lee-Brago

