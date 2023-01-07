^

CHR reminds gov't: Pursuit of justice in fight vs illegal drugs means seeking accountability

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
January 7, 2023 | 9:59am
Manila Police District director Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon addresses his men after the flag-raising ceremony.
Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — As the national police takes steps to cleanse its ranks of officers linked to the illegal drug trade, the Commission on Human Rights reminded the government that the pursuit of justice means carrying out accountability “to its fullest extent.”

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has said that the the call for courtesy resignation of top cops has long been planned as part of the administration's “different” approach to combating the illegal narcotics trade, but the CHR stressed that victims of the “war on drugs” should be at the core of this campaign.

In a statement on Friday, the Commission on Human Rights said “a resignation or removal from office may only be the first step in the pursuit of justice, and not an omission of liability.” Charges should be filed against police officers if allegations are proven true, it added.

This, after Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos asked cops ranking from colonel to general to submit their courtesy resignation as part of the campaign to cleanse their ranks of the “deep infection” of the legal trade. The country’s top cop has already submitted his courtesy resignation.

But the CHR stressed that imposition of criminal-legal sanctions against guilty perpetrators runs parallel to the Interior department’s approach to the drug war that is human rights-based.

“When lawlessness is dealt with according to law, it demonstrates a robust and working justice system in the country. Furthermore, holding officials liable for possible human rights violations indicates integrity and serious on the government’s part in terms of ending the culture of impunity,” it also said.

The watchdog urged the government to investigation and file more complaints similar to that of in the cases Kian delos Santos, Carl Arnaiz and Reynaldo “Kulot” de Guzman.

“Only through proactive and systemic action against corruption can more citizens feel assured that the law is also for the marginalized and the poor; equally enforced and independently adjudicated,” it added.

President Marcos said cases are not yet filed since the government has not identified them, but he said a commission will be formed to look into the records of all officers.

“We’ll reinstate those who are clear, and maybe we will have to decide with those who are implicated to be involved in the drug trade. Maybe in severe cases we’ll file charges,” he added.

