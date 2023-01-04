^

Headlines

Comelec dismisses over 1,000 overspending cases from 2010, 2013 elections

Philstar.com
January 4, 2023 | 3:15pm
Comelec dismisses over 1,000 overspending cases from 2010, 2013 elections

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has dismissed over 1,000 overspending cases from the 2010 and 2013 national and local elections (NLE), citing a Supreme Court ruling that found the poll body guilty of "inordinate delay" in resolving a campaign finance case. 

The decision dismisses 437 overspending cases stemming from the 2010 NLE and 489 cases from the 2013 NLE, which were still supposed to undergo preliminary investigation and resolution. 

Meanwhile, 51 overspending cases from 2010 and another 47 from 2013 that still have pending Motions for Reconsideration were also dismissed.

Marina Norina Tangaro-Casingal, director at the Comelec’s Law Department, recommended the dismissal of the cases in a memorandum from September last year.

Comelec’s Law Department cited Supreme Court Case on Joseph Roble Peñas v the Commission on Elections promulgated in February 2022, where the poll body was found guilty of delaying cases and the high court emphasized that it took the commission six years from the filing of a complaint to recommend a filing of information against Peñas, breaking the commission’s own rules on resolving cases.             

“Further, it was stressed that the case did not involve complex issues, and only required a simple computation and comparison of the expenses reflected in the Statement of Contributions and Expenditures and the campaign expenditure limit allowed by law,” the recommendation from the Comelec Law Department said, adding that the case resembled the over 1,000 pending overspending cases from the 2010 and 2013 NLE it decided to dismiss.

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Angara wants Lunar New Year declared special holiday

Angara wants Lunar New Year declared special holiday

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Sen. Sonny Angara is pushing for a measure seeking to declare the Lunar New Year a special non-working holiday in the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Martial Law detainee reports receiving death threat

Martial Law detainee reports receiving death threat

6 hours ago
Martial Law survivor Bonifacio Ilagan said that he got a call last Monday from a man who introduced himself as part of a unit...
Headlines
fbtw
What we know so far about the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 subvariant

What we know so far about the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 subvariant

1 day ago
Here’s what we know and don’t know about the new COVID-19 subvariant.
Headlines
fbtw
SC denies Genuino&rsquo;s bid to dismiss graft charges

SC denies Genuino’s bid to dismiss graft charges

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Former Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. chairman Efraim Genuino has lost his plea to dismiss the 18 counts of graft and...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-DOTr chief Tugade might be called to Senate probe into air traffic mess

Ex-DOTr chief Tugade might be called to Senate probe into air traffic mess

1 day ago
Sen. Jinggoy Estrada’s suggestion to invite former Secretary Arthur Tugade to the probe came after a Bilyonaryo report...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Six alleged NPA rebels to face murder charges over death of 9-year-old

Six alleged NPA rebels to face murder charges over death of 9-year-old

36 minutes ago
The Department of Justice announced Tuesday the indictment of six alleged members of the New People’s Army for murder...
Headlines
fbtw
'Kwitis' is top cause of firecracker injuries as cases climb to 277

'Kwitis' is top cause of firecracker injuries as cases climb to 277

1 hour ago
Fifteen additional injuries were recorded in the agency’s sentinel hospitals from January 3 to 4.
Headlines
fbtw
Suspension of PhilHealth contribution hike to affect mental health, malnutrition aid

Suspension of PhilHealth contribution hike to affect mental health, malnutrition aid

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
PhilHealth senior manager for corporate communications Rey Baleña said the agency's severe acute malnutrition treatment...
Headlines
fbtw
Abalos calls on top cops to resign as &lsquo;shortcut&rsquo; to cleanse ranks of illegal drugs

Abalos calls on top cops to resign as ‘shortcut’ to cleanse ranks of illegal drugs

By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos characterized his appeal for top cops to submit their resignations as a “shortcut”...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA dumps rain in Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao

LPA dumps rain in Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao

7 hours ago
PAGASA said the LPA will trigger scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Visayas, Mindanao, and Palawan.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with