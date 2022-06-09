^

Comelec: 'Majority' of 2022 national election candidates file SOCE

June 9, 2022 | 7:18pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections said the majority of the 2022 national candidates filed their statement of contributions and expenditures (SOCE) on time this year, allowing winning candidates who complied to hold their positions.

In a press release dated June 9, the poll body said the SOCE deadline will not be extended, except for those who won in the polls.

"Winning candidates are given a grace period of six months from proclamation to file their SOCE. Until such time that they have complied, they are barred from assuming office," Comelec's Education and Information Department Director James Jimenez said.

National candidates may only spend up until P675,290,080 or P10 per voter. Meanwhile, candidates with a political party may spend up to P197,495,418 or P3 per voter and independent candidates, political parties, and party-list groups P74,320,316 or P5 per voter. 

Here is the list of candidates in the 2022 national elections who filed their SOCE: 

President (7 out of 10 candidates, including a candidate* who was not included in the final list)

  1. Panfilo Lacson (June 3, 2022)
  2. Jose Montemayor (June 6, 2022)
  3. Maria Leonor Robredo (June 7, 2022)
  4. Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. (June 7, 2022)
  5. Emmanuel Pacquiao (June 7, 2022)
  6. Corina Joyce Castillo Felix (June 7, 2022)*
  7. Francisco Moreno Domagoso (June 8, 2022)
  8. Leodegario de Guzman (June 8, 2022)

Former presidential spokesman Ernie Abella, former secretary of defense Norberto Gonzales, and Faisal Mangondato failed to file their respective SOCE.

Vice-President (7 out of the 9 vice-presidential candidates)

  1. Willie Ong (June 7, 2022)
  2. Jose Atienza Jr. (June 8, 2022)
  3. Carlos Gelacio Serapio (June 8, 2022)
  4. Sara Duterte (June 8, 2022)
  5. Walden Bello (June 8, 2022)
  6. Francis Pangilinan (June 8, 2022)
  7. Vicente Sotto III (June 8, 2022)

Rizalito David and Manny Lopez have not yet filed their spending documents.

Senator (44 out of the 64 senatorial candidates)

  1. Antonio Trillanes IV (June 3, 2022)
  2. Jose Manuel Diokno (June 6, 2022)
  3. Jinggoy Ejercity Estrada (June 6, 2022)
  4. Joseph Peter Sampedro Sison (June 7, 2022)
  5. Carlito Espino Balita (June 7, 2022)
  6. Herbert Bautista (June 7, 2022)
  7. Francis Joseph Escudero (June 7, 2022)
  8. Rodolfo Javallena, Jr. (June 7, 2022)
  9. Alan Peter Cayetano (June 7, 2022)
  10. Sherwin Gatchalian (June 7, 2022)
  11. Rodante Marcoleta (June 7, 2022)
  12. Lorna Regina Bautista Legarda (June 7, 2022)
  13. Leo Olarte (June 7, 2022)
  14. Lutgardo Barbo (June 8, 2022)
  15. Mark Villar (June 8, 2022)
  16. Fernando Diaz (June 8, 2022)
  17. Leila de Lima (June 8, 2022)
  18. Manuel Monsour del Rosario (June 8, 2022)
  19. John Castriciones (June 8, 2022)
  20. Rey Langit (June 8, 2022)
  21. Emily Telan Mallillin (June 8, 2022)
  22. Greco Antonious Beda Belgica (June 8, 2022)
  23. Jejomar Binay (June 8, 2022)
  24. Renecio Espiritu (June 8, 2022)
  25. Teodoro Baguilat Jr. (June 8, 2022)
  26. Gregorio Honasan (June 8, 2022)
  27. Jose Sonny Matula (June 8, 2022)
  28. Elmer Labog (June 8, 2022)
  29. Emmanuel "Manny" Piñol (June 8, 2022)
  30. Hon. Juan Miguel Zubiri (June 8, 2022)
  31. Robinhood Padilla (June 8, 2022)
  32. Francis Leo Marcos (June 8, 2022)
  33. Emmanuel Joel Villanueva (June 8, 2022)
  34. Ma. Dominga Cecilla Padilla (June 8, 2022)
  35. Richard Gordon (June 8, 2022)
  36. Hermino Harry Roque Jr. (June 8, 2022)
  37. Jesus Lim Arranza (June 8, 2022)
  38. Gilberto Eduardo Gerardo C. Teodoro Jr. (June 8, 2022)
  39. Alex Lacson (June 8, 2022)
  40. Raffy Tulfo (June 8, 2022)
  41. Salvador Panelo (June 8, 2022)
  42. Ana Theresia Hontiveros-Baraquiel (June 8, 2022)
  43. Astravel Pimental-Naik (June 8, 2022)
  44. Agnes Joyce Bailen (June 8, 2022)

Candidates, expect for those who won in their respective positions, only have until June 8, 2022 to file their SOCE.

The poll body said those who failed to submit their documents, both winning and losing candidates, will be held administratively liable and will face a fine.

"In case of a second or subsequent failure to submit SOCE, a higher fine will be imposed to the candidate or party, as well as perpetual disqualification to hold public office," Jimenez said.

