Wet Thursday in parts of Philippines due to LPA, amihan

Satellite image as of 8 a.m. on December 29, 2022

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area located east of Visayas and the northeast monsoon will continue to bring rains to various parts of the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

The LPA was last seen 100 kilometers southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. Weather specialist Benison Estareja said the weather disturbance is no longer expected to develop into a tropical cyclone.

“We’re not expecting any cyclones until 2022 ends,” Estareja said in Filipino.

The LPA, however, will trigger scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, and Western Visayas. PAGASA warned that flash floods or landslides may occur due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with rains are expected in Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Aurora due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.

The northeast monsoon will also bring light rains to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Estareja said the northeast monsoon will weaken when the LPA crosses Visayas and the northern portion of Sulu.

The rest of the country will have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the extension of the LPA or localized thunderstorms.

Last week, heavy rains triggered by a shear line—where warm and cold winds converge—hit parts of Visayas and Mindanao. The rains spawned floods, which killed 32 people and left 24 others missing. — Gaea Katreena Cabico