'Merry Christmas!': Single bettor to take home P114-M lotto jackpot prize

Philstar.com
December 24, 2022 | 11:52am
In this file photo, people are seen flocking this lottery outlet to bet
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman, File

MANILA, Philippines — Another millionaire was made two days before Christmas day after a single person bagged the P114.32 million jackpot prize for the Megalotto 6/45 draw, Friday.

Said winner was the only one to have bet on the winning combination of 11-21-01-12-17-03, numbers which were drawn Friday by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The winner, however, won't be able to take home the full P114,327,454.00 jackpot prize.

Under the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law, lotto winnings are subject to 20% final tax, except if the prize is only P10,000 and below.

On the other hand, no one was able to win the P470.81 million jackpot prize for the Ultra Lotto 6/58 on the same date, which had the winning combination of 40-51-35-31-27-50.

The PCSO was marred in controversy just a few months back after a whopping 433 people won the P236 million 6/55 Grand Lotto draw, a rare phenomenon which made hundreds half a million richer.

The PCSO Lottery Draw is a game show which airs daily on the People's Television Network since March 1995. — James Relativo

