Long weekend, 'no work, no pay' as December 26 declared non-working holiday

MANILA, Philippines — December 26, the day after Christmas, has been declared a special non-working holiday to give people "the full opportunity to celebrate the holiday with their families and loved ones," the Palace announced on Thursday evening.

Proclamation No. 115 notes that Christmas Day falls on a Sunday and that a longer weekend will encourage families to get together and strengthen their relationship towards a more productive environment, and will promote domestic tourism."

Many Filipinos travel home for the Christmas holidays while many others choose to use the time to travel. Airlines have been advising travelers to anticipate traffic and long lines at airports due to the busy travel season.

Pay rules

According to Department of Labor and Employment rules, special non-working holidays are covered by the "no work, no pay" policy unless company policy or a collective bargaining agreement says otherwise.

Employees made to report to work during special non-working holidays are to be paid an additional 30% of their daily rate for the first eight hours of work. Overtime is paid an additional 30% of the workers' hourly rate on that day.

