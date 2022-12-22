^

Long weekend, 'no work, no pay' as December 26 declared non-working holiday

December 22, 2022 | 7:52pm
Long weekend, 'no work, no pay' as December 26 declared non-working holiday
After more than two years of hiatus due to the pandemic, thousands of students witness the ceremonial lighting of the campus-wide Christmas decorations of the University of Santo Tomas in Manila on December 2, 2022. The ceremonial lighting is part of their UST Paskuhan 2022 event to usher in the yuletide season.
Miguel Antonio de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — December 26, the day after Christmas, has been declared a special non-working holiday  to give people "the full opportunity to celebrate the holiday with their families and loved ones," the Palace announced on Thursday evening.

Proclamation No. 115 notes that Christmas Day falls on a Sunday and that a longer weekend will encourage families to get together and strengthen their relationship towards a more productive environment, and will promote domestic tourism."

Many Filipinos travel home for the Christmas holidays while many others choose to use the time to travel. Airlines have been advising travelers to anticipate traffic and long lines at airports due to the busy travel season.

RELATED: Marcos wants OFW investments, but overseas Pinoys face tough times too

Pay rules

According to Department of Labor and Employment rules, special non-working holidays are covered by the "no work, no pay" policy unless company policy or a collective bargaining agreement says otherwise.

Employees made to report to work during special non-working holidays are to be paid an additional 30% of their daily rate for the first eight hours of work. Overtime is paid an additional 30% of the workers' hourly rate on that day.

--

CHRISTMAS 2022

SPECIAL NON-WORKING HOLIDAY
