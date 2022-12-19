^

More prosperous or just the same? Filipinos split on Christmas celebration

December 19, 2022 | 11:30am
More prosperous or just the same? Filipinos split on Christmas celebration
After more than two years of hiatus due to the pandemic, thousands of students witness the ceremonial lighting of the campus-wide Christmas decorations of the University of Santo Tomas in Manila on December 2, 2022. The ceremonial lighting is part of their UST Paskuhan 2022 event to usher in the yuletide season.
Miguel Antonio de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — A survey released Monday by private pollster Pulse Asia revealed that Filipinos are split on whether their family’s Christmas celebration will be more prosperous or just the same as last year.

The poll conducted from November 27 to December 1 showed that while 43% of adult Filipinos believed Christmas will be more prosperous this time around, 42% said it will be just as prosperous as last year, while 10% said it will be just as unprosperous.

Pulse Asia said the same sentiment was held in the rest of Luzon (35%-41%), Mindanao (46%-48%), Class ABC (36%-48%), Class D (44%-41%) and Class E (39%-43%).

Emerging as odd ones out are 66% of Visayans who said that their Christmas celebration will be more prosperous and 58% of Metro Manila residents who said their celebration will be just as prosperous as last year.

Meanwhile, just 6% of Filipino adults said their Christmas celebration will be poorer than last year.

An overwhelming majority, or 92% of Filipino adults, said they will be facing the coming year with hope, while 8% were ambivalent and just 0.1% were hopeless for the new year.

The survey was conducted on 1,200 Filipinos aged 18 years old and above and has a ± 2.8% error margin at the 95% confidence level. — Xave Gregorio

