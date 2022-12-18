MalacaÃ±ang grounds open to public for Simbang Gabi

^

Nation

Malacañang grounds open to public for Simbang Gabi

December 18, 2022 | 4:32pm
This December 4, 2022 handout photo shows the lighting of the Malacañang Christmas Tree.
Facebook / Bongbong Marcos, handout

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has opened the Malacañang Palace Grounds to the public who want to view the Christmas tree and attend Simbang Gabi there, the Office of the Press Secretary announced Sunday.

The Palace grounds will be open to the public from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on December 18 to 24. 

Simbang Gabi, which traditionally starts on December 16 and ends on Christmas Day, will be ar 4:30 a.m. in front of the Mabini Hall.

"The traditional Simbang Gabi, which will be until December 24, will give the public the chance to view the Christmas Tree and parols," the Palace said.

OPS said the public can enter the Palace grounds through Gate 6 in front of Kalayaan Hall.

Malacañang grounds open to public for Simbang Gabi

