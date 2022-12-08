^

LPA to bring rains over large parts of Philippines

Philstar.com
December 8, 2022 | 10:45am
LPA to bring rains over large parts of Philippines
Satellite image as of 9:30 a.m. on December 8, 2022.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area is expected to dump rains over Visayas, Mindanao, and Bicol region, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday. 

The LPA, which was last seen 1,265 kilometers east of Mindanao, will enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility today. It is forecast to move toward the Eastern Visayas-Bicol region area. 

“The low pressure area has no direct effect on the country. But the LPA’s trough or wide extension will bring rains to large parts of Visayas, Mindanao and even parts of Bicol region,” weather specialist Benison Estareja said. 

Caraga, Davao region, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Catanduanes, Albay, Masbate and Sorsogon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. 

Estareja said the storm will make a close approach to Eastern Visayas and Caraga on Friday. By weekend, it will be close to Eastern Visayas, Bicol region, and southern Luzon. The weather disturbance will reach the eastern portion of Luzon next week. 

The LPA has a “moderate chance” of developing into a tropical cyclone. Once it does, it will be called “Rosal” — the 18th tropical cyclone of the year and the first this month. 

“We expect that in the next day, the track or strength of this LPA may change slightly,” Estareja said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
