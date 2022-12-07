^

DOST chief Solidum gets CA nod

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
December 7, 2022 | 2:52pm
Then-Phivolcs officer-in-charge Renato Solidum gives an update following the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that hit different areas in Luzon on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Appointments on Wednesday approved the nomination of Renato Solidum Jr. as secretary of the Department of Science and Technology.

“Together with my colleagues from the department, we will push for the socioeconomic agenda of the president so the mission of the DOST to provide maximum economic and social benefit to Filipinos will be realized,” Solidum told lawmakers.

Solidum, a geologist, has been working in the government since 1984. Prior to his appointment as DOST chief, he served as the agency’s undersecretary for disaster risk reduction-climate change adaptation, and for scientific and technical services.

He also served as the director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. In 2017, he was assigned as officer-in-charge of Phivolcs.

Solidum said his leadership will prioritize the creation of jobs and enterprises, research and development, food security and health.

“Of course, we need to look at water, environment, energy and transport,” he said.

Solidum obtained a Bachelor of Science in Geology degree from the University of the Philippines. He finished his Master of Science in Geological Sciences from the University of Illinois at Chicago and Doctor of Philosophy degree in Earth Sciences from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in University of California, San Diego.

COMMISSION ON APPOINTMENTS

DEPARTMENT OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

RENATO SOLIDUM
