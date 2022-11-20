US Vice President Harris arrives in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — United States Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Manila on Sunday evening following her participation at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation economic leaders meeting held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Aboard Air Force Two, Harris arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at around 6:50 p.m., along with her husband, Douglas Emhoff. It is the second gentleman’s second official trip to the Philippines after leading the US delegation to Marcos’ inauguration in June.

Harris is the highest-ranking US official to have visited the country in five years, following former US President Donald Trump’s visit in 2017.

Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez and US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson led the group that welcomed her upon arrival. The group also included Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano, Rep. Antonio Calixto (Pasay), and Reynold Munsayac, spokesman of Vice President Sara Duterte.

November 21: Meeting with Marcos, Duterte

According to a senior White House administration official, Harris will meet with Marcos and Duterte on Monday, November 21, as well as with civil society activists.

She is expected to reaffirm Washington’s defense commitments to its close ally and the importance of the US-Philippine alliance in securing peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Discussions on strengthening the US-Philippine economic ties are also expected, zeroing in on the digital economy and upskilling as well as supporting the country’s transition to clean energy.

Harris will also participate in a town hall discussion on women empowerment on Monday afternoon, which the White House said will be “the first event of its kind she has done overseas since taking office.”

November 22: Palawan

On Tuesday, Harris will travel to Puerto Princesa, making her the highest-ranking US official to ever visit Palawan. The province is close to the disputed Spratly Islands, which China, along with other countries, has been claiming.

“This visit demonstrates the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to stand with our Philippine ally in upholding the rules-based international maritime order in the South China Sea, supporting maritime livelihoods, and countering illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing,” the senior White House official said.

In a press conference with reporters on Saturday, Marcos said he doesn’t think Harris’ visit to Palawan will further cause tensions with China. Beijing has accused Washington of using the disputed waters for its political gain.

“It’s very clearly on Philippine territory, I don’t think it will cause a problem,” Marcos said.

The Philippine Coast Guard, which has received training and equipment from the US, will brief Harris on its maritime operations. Meanwhile, the US Vice President will deliver a speech to underscore the importance of “international law, unimpeded commerce, and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.”

Harris will also talk to local and fisher communities that have been receiving the brunt of the effects of climate change.

‘Loyalty and commitment check’

Groups are condemning the visit of Harris, saying that the US is using it as a means to project its military presence over the region.

Farmers’ organization Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas raised alarm over the visit to “further [the] deterioration of human rights in the country” as the support and presence US military increases.

Citing the US Indo-Pacific Strategy, the group notes that the Philippines will be one of the countries receiving military support from Washington. A $100-million military funding support for Manila was recently announced.

