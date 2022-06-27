Second gentleman Emhoff to lead US delegation to Marcos Jr.â€™s inauguration

^

Second gentleman Emhoff to lead US delegation to Marcos Jr.’s inauguration

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
June 27, 2022 | 8:57am
Second gentleman Emhoff to lead US delegation to Marcos Jr.'s inauguration
US Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff wave as they depart Reno, Nevada on June 3, 2022 after attending the 90th annual US Conference of Mayors.
MANILA, Philippines — Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will lead the United States’ delegation to president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s inauguration this week.

While preparations for Marcos Jr.’s inauguration is underway at home, the White House in a statement dated June 26 said US President Joe Biden has tasked a seven-man delegation to attend the event. 

Joining Emhoff is United States Representative and Chairman of the Committee on Education and Labor Bobby Scott, a Filipino-American congressman. 

Office of Management and Budget, The Honorbable Nani Coloretti; Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chairman Admiral James Winnefeld; National Security Council Senior Director for East Asia and Oceania The Honorable Edgard Kagan; Asian Development Bank US Director, The Honorable Chantale Wong will also attend the inauguration. 

Chargé d’Affaires Heather Variava, the ad interim Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Manila, is also part of the group. Variava last month paid a courtesy call on Marcos Jr. following his election win.

Biden was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Marcos Jr. on his presidential win and he expressed hope to expand the two countries’ bilateral ties.

This drew the ire of some Fil-Am groups because they said it “is premature and is preemptive of the ongoing verification of election results," despite partial and unofficial results then already showed Marcos Jr. leading the polls with over 31 million votes. 

Marcos Jr.’s inauguration as the 17th president of the Republic of the Philippines will be held on Thursday noon at the National Museum of the Philippines.

