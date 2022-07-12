US backs Philippines on WPS, warns that Washington will back Manila should there be armed attacks

This March 22, 2021 aerial photo shows Chinese vessels still present in the Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea, well within the Philippine exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

MANILA, Philippines — On the 6th anniversary of the 2016 Hague ruling, the United States reaffirmed its commitment to the Philippines and warns that it will back Manila should there be armed attacks.

“We also reaffirm that an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft in the South China Sea would invoke the U.S. mutual defense commitments under Article IV of the 1951 U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press statement dated July 11.

Related Stories 'Indisputableâ€™: Philippines commemorates 6th anniversary of Hague ruling

The Permanent Court of Arbitration, a United Nations-backed tribunal, ruled in 2016 that China’s claims over the South China Sea is invalid as the claims already exceeds Beijing’s maritime entitlements.

It also ruled that some of the areas are already within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

Six years since the ruling, the Philippines has filed over 200 diplomatic protests as China refuses to recognize the ruling.

This was also backed by a recent US study on coastal state maritime claims, as noted by Blinken, that China’s claims over the disputed waters remain “plainly inconsistent with international law.”

“We call again on the PRC to abide by its obligations under international law and cease its provocative behavior. We will continue to work with allies and partners, as well as regional institutions like ASEAN, to protect and preserve the rules-based order,” Blinken said.

PH commemorates historic ruling

In a separate statement, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo asserted that "these findings are no longer within the reach of denial and rebuttal, and are conclusive as they are indisputable."

“We firmly reject attempts to undermine it; nay, even erase it from law, history and our collective memories.”

Manalo also said that the Philippines welcomes the support of more countries backing Manila in asserting its rights over the waters.