Despite â€˜Paengâ€™ onslaught, 2022 Bar Exams to push through as scheduled

Despite ‘Paeng’ onslaught, 2022 Bar Exams to push through as scheduled

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court announced Tuesday that the Bar Exams will push through as scheduled despite some appeals on social media for the test to be postponed due to the devastation wrought by Severe Tropical Storm “Paeng” (international name: Nalgae).

This means that aspiring lawyers will still be taking the exam on November 9, 13, 16 and 20 at 14 testing centers across the country.

READ: SC releases 14 schools as local testing centers for 2022 Bar exams

Bar Bulletin No. 6 provides that a rescheduling of test dates may happen due to “unforeseen circumstances and contingencies.”

Paeng brought heavy rains across the country that caused widespread flooding and landslides, prompting the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to recommend to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to declare a nationwide state of calamity.

Marcos, however, said this is unnecessary as the damage due to Paeng is "highly localized" and not as extensive.

The latest report from the NDRRMC released Tuesday shows that 110 died, 101 were hurt and 33 are missing due to Paeng’s wrath. — Xave Gregorio